Aquitaine Hospitality Deepens Partnership with Infor for Management of its Hotels, Residences and Restaurants

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Aquitaine Hospitality, a brand of the hotel group Aquitaine Promotion, is expanding its deployment of Infor HMS (Hospitality Management Solution), the business solution dedicated specifically to the tourism, hotel and restaurant industries. The project, which began in 2016 with the implementation of Infor HMS at the Apparthotel Ténéo Talence Espeleta, has gradually been extended to other properties, including the group's brand new modern accommodation concept: "Live Hotels."

Founded in 2000, Aquitaine Promotion group has organized its activities around three divisions devoted to real estate, restaurants, and hotel management. The group has 130 employees and owns 16 establishments (hotel residences, student residences, hotels and restaurants), two of which will be inaugurated this summer.

Aquitaine Hospitality strategically chose the Infor HMS solution to create more efficient, flexible and scalable management of operations associated with the various professions in the hotel industry. It is continually seeking to modernize practices and to invest in a solution capable of adapting to business requirements, brand and positioning specificities, and critical forecasting analysis models. This is particularly important in the context of current systemic crises but also with future resilience in mind.

"During our research, the Infor solution quickly became the option most attractive to us," said Damien Varigas, Aquitaine Promotion group's sales director. "Infor HMS responded to various requirements expressed by our teams and managers over the past few years. This is for both ergonomics and functional richness, particularly in terms of analytics, where we had real shortcomings."

The Infor HMS solution installed in SaaS mode supports Aquitaine Hospitality's natural growth evolution and operational excellence. Partnership with Infor helps to enhance the organisation's new concept of a lively, animated and collaborative hotel, integrated into the economic and social fabric of Bordeaux: Live Hotels. "This is a contemporary hotel concept that could not be envisaged without a high-performance technological platform capable of freeing us from constraints. This is particularly the case at reception, where we wanted to be completely dematerialized. We can achieve this thanks to mobile applications included in the Infor HMS solution," Varigas said.

"The relationship we have with Aquitaine Hospitality is in line with Infor's industry logic, which continues to invest in research and the provision of innovative technologies and functionalities. This is adapted to all types and sizes of independent hotels brands or hotel groups," said Christophe Rigault, Infor director of hospitality for southern Europe. "We are pleased to bring these key functionalities to Aquitaine Hospitality. Typically in times of crisis, Infor solutions like Infor HMS allow local players with a strong identity to be resilient and efficient without ever sacrificing the quality of services offered to their customers."

Infor has been a true technology partner to hospitality industry professionals for more than 20 years. Today, the company has more than 20,000 customers in the industry, including nine of the world's top 10 hotel brands. Infor partners with small individual hotels as well as large hotel groups to help them manage their operations with greater efficiency, specifically front- and back-office property management, revenue management, and sales and restaurant management. To learn more about Infor's offerings for the hotel, hospitality and restaurant industry, visit https://www.infor.com/en-sg/industries/hospitality.

About Aquitaine Hospitality

Aquitaine Hospitality is a brand of the Aquitaine Promotion group, a family-owned group founded in 2000 that develops quality real estate operations through its various specialized subsidiaries. Aquitaine Hospitality brings together all the hotel, student residence and apart-hotel management activities of the Aquitaine Promotion group. Aquitaine Hospitality is constantly reflecting on accommodation and housing solutions. Its teams are attentive to the market and constantly monitoring new concepts to integrate and to develop its brands, taking into account the latest innovations and new customer expectations. For more information: https://aquitainepromotion.fr/hospitality/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

