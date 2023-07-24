Aragon Research Positions Contentstack as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2023

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading provider of Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms (CXP), 2023. The report examines 17 providers and analyzes their approach and effectiveness to provide dynamic, personalized, and intelligent buyer journeys.

This year includes Generative AI as a new key component of a CXP, citing Contentstack as a first-mover in integrating ChatGPT with Contentstack Digital Assistant.

"Experiences will become more two-way over the next three years in this fast-changing market," said Jim Lundy, Aragon Research Lead Analyst and author of the report. "Investments in AI, rich media, dynamic delivery, and personalization are key things to understand. With its series C funding round, focus on both product and growth, and Generative AI offering, Contentstack made a statement to the market."

Contentstack strengths including its content publishing neutrality, low-code approach, and more. Our product innovations include: 

  • Contentstack Launch, offering the ability to create and launch a Contentstack-hosted site in just a few clicks.
      
  • Contentstack Academy, training its growing customer base with on-demand courses and learning modules, ranging from Contentstack platform fundamentals to advanced development techniques. 

"Enterprises need a full set of continually-evolving tools in order to deliver what customers expect from them and stay ahead of the game," said Nishant Patel, co-founder and CTO of Contentstack. "Contentstack's robust product and our product map is full of advancements that will equip them to pursue innovation and excellence, and our support ecosystem ensures they are never alone in their journeys."

Aragon Research predicts that by 2024, 65% of large enterprises will migrate to CXPs. The full report can be downloaded here.

About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

