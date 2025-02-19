Aramco plans to enter Philippines retail market with agreement to acquire 25% stake in Unioil

Aramco to extend brand, retail offerings and Valvoline-branded lubricants to select retail stations in the Philippines

Transaction represents further progress in the strategic expansion of Aramco's global retail network in high-value markets

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, today signed definitive agreements to acquire a 25% equity stake in Unioil Petroleum Philippines, one of the largest petroleum companies in the Philippines.

The planned acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, aims to capitalize on anticipated growth of the high-value fuels market in the Philippines. It represents further progress in Aramco's strategic downstream expansion and growth of its global retail network, which aims to secure additional outlets for its refined products.

Yasser Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers, said: "This investment represents another step forward in our global strategy to expand Aramco's retail network, and we look forward to introducing Aramco's high-quality products and services to customers in the Philippines. Our international expansion aims to capture additional value and enhance our participation in vibrant economies, in collaboration with established partners. We are delighted to embark on the next stage of this journey with Unioil, a dynamic player in the fast-growing Philippines fuels market."

Unioil, a diversified downstream fuels operator established in 1966, is one of the fastest growing retail, wholesale and storage companies in the Philippines, with a network of 165 retail stations and four storage terminals in the country.

The announcement follows Aramco's previous retail acquisitions in Chile and Pakistan. Upon completion, Aramco intends to extend its brand, competitive retail offerings and Valvoline-branded lubricants to select retail stations in the Philippines.

About Aramco

As one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

