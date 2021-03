Arasan announces its next generation of C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP core compliant with the latest MIPI Specifications

Arasan announces its MIPI C/D-PHY Combo IP core compliant with the MIPI C-PHY℠ v2.0 and D-PHY℠ 2.5 Specifications. Tweet this

When used with Arasan's MIPI CSI-2 or MIPI DSI-2®, the MIPI C-PHY℠/D-PHY℠ combo IP offers built-in test capabilities including PRBS generator and internal loopback to support cost effective tests for high volume manufacturing.

New power saving HS-Tx half swing mode for D-PHY℠,

On-board programmable PLL with Spread Spectrum Clocking, with or without deskew calibrations and equilizations for different operating speeds of D-PHY℠,Power management functions such as reduced HS-TX swing modes and unterminated HS-RX mode.

It supports ALP Mode for different applications with long channels that enables fast lane turnaround mode to increase bandwidth of communication in the reverse direction of the MIPI link. The ALP mode is key to the CSI-2® Unified Serial Linking capability, which decreases interface wires and helps to allow a more extensive range.

Arasan's MIPI C-PHY℠ v2.0 / D-PHY℠ v2.5 combo IP is available to license immediately. For availability, lead time and purchase of Test Chips (on TSMC FINFET) along with the HDK programmed with our CSI-2 or DSI-2 IP cores, please contact Arasan sales.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

[email protected]

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.arasan.com