Arasan announces its Total eMMC IP solution for TSMC 22nm process

Arasan offers a comprehensive portfolio of IP for TSMC 22nm process with its D-PHY v1.1 IP @1.5ghz, D-PHY v1.2 IP @2.5ghz, C-PHY / D-PHY Combo @2.5ghz and now the eMMC PHY available for this process. All the MIPI PHY's are available as Tx only or Rx only in addition to the standard Tx/Rx IP.

Compared to its 28nm high-performance compact (28HPC) technology, TSMC's 22nm ultra-low power (22ULP) provides 10% area reduction with more than 30% speed gain or more than 30% power reduction for applications including image processing, digital TVs, set-top boxes, smartphones and consumer products. Meanwhile, the TSMC 22nm ultra-low leakage (22ULL) technology provides significant power reduction crucial for designs in IoT and wearables market segments.

Our Total eMMC IP solution is silicon proven and also available for TSMC's 40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm, and 7nm processes. An eMMC HDK containing our TSMC 12nm FFC Test Chip is available for customers who wish to prototype their SoCs.

The eMMC 5.1 Specification from JEDEC, improves the HS400 speeds operating at 3.2Gbps, with "command queuing" - making the data transfers highly efficient by offloading the software overhead into the controller. eMMC 5.1 further improves the reliability of operation by utilizing an "enhanced strobe" at the PHY layer. The eMMC5.1 is backward compatible with the existing eMMC 4.51 and eMMC 5.0 Devices.

Arasan has been a member of the JEDEC eMMC Standards Body since its inception. Prior to eMMC, Arasan offered its solution for Multimedia Cards (MMC) starting in 2001.

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include Digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoTs. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including with all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

