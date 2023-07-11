Arasan's MIPI CSI-2 IP achieves ISO26262 ASIL-C Certification for MIPI C-PHY Connectivity

News provided by

Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 13:21 ET

Arasan announces the ISO26262 ASIL-C functional certification of its latest MIPI CSI IP supporting MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY v2.0 speeds of upto 54.72Gbps 

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan, a leading provider of mobile storage and connectivity IP solutions, is proud to announce the ISO26262 ASIL-C functional certification for its latest MIPI CSI-2 IP. This certification applies to Arasan's MIPI CSI IP, which seamlessly integrates with its MIPI C-PHY IP and D-PHY IP, enabling speeds of up to 54.72Gbps in C-PHY mode.

Continue Reading
Arasan MIPI CSI-2 IP ISO26262 ASIL-C Certificate
Arasan MIPI CSI-2 IP ISO26262 ASIL-C Certificate

The ISO26262 ASIL-C certification signifies that Arasan's CSI-2 IP meets the stringent safety requirements for automotive System-on-Chips (SoCs). Additionally, the certification extends its usability to defense, aircraft, and other industries where the CSI-2 IP, with its wider bus, can be employed on FPGA together with the built-in D-PHY or Arasan's C-PHY ASIC.

Arasan's commitment to safety compliance is further demonstrated by the ISO26262 ASIL-C certification. The company's IP has been extensively utilized in multiple protocol analyzers, lab-based compliance testers, and high-volume production testers for assessing MIPI protocol compliance.

Imaging companies seeking to develop prototypes or limited production quantities of high-resolution camera products can license Arasan's CSI IP in conjunction with the MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY Combo ASIC.

Apart from the MIPI CSI-2 IP, Arasan offers a comprehensive portfolio of IP solutions for automotive SoCs, including Ethernet, CAN FD/XL, and USB.

The ISO26262 ASIL-C certified MIPI CSI-2 IP is readily available for licensing, catering to both SoC and FPGA applications. Customers licensing Arasan's CSI Controller IP can be assured of its compliance with specifications, instilling confidence in its usage for testing compliance.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems has been an active member of the MIPI Association since 2005, providing IP solutions for mobile storage and connectivity interfaces. With over a billion chips shipped incorporating Arasan's MIPI IP, the company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions, encompassing digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan's focus lies in mobile SoCs, which have evolved to encompass a wide range of applications, from PDAs in the mid-'90s to today's automobiles, drones, and IoT devices. Arasan remains at the forefront of this "Mobile" evolution, providing standards-based IP that forms the foundation of Mobile SoCs.

Press Contact:
Bonnie Noufer
[email protected]

SOURCE Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

Arasan furthers the compliance of their I3C IP with its participation in the I3C Interop at MIPI Member Meeting

Arasan Announces immediate availability of its SUREBOOT™ Total xSPI PHY IP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.