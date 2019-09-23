Arbor Realty Trust Launches the Arbor Small Multifamily Price Index

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, single-family rental portfolios and other diverse commercial real estate assets, recently announced the creation of the Arbor Small Multifamily Price Index (ASMPI), in partnership with Chandan Economics, a leading provider of data and analytics to commercial real estate lenders, investors and policymakers.

The ASMPI is designed to measure the estimated average price appreciation on small multifamily properties with 5 to 50 units and with primary mortgages between $1 million and $7.5 million across the United States. The index compares model estimates of small multifamily rents and compares them against small multifamily cap rates.

"Arbor Realty Trust has been a leading lender and innovator in the small multifamily arena for many years," said Ivan Kaufman, Chairman and CEO, Arbor Realty Trust. "The Arbor Small Multifamily Price Index is a new and important tool that will allow investors to distinguish how properties in the small multifamily market are trending in comparison with other subsets of the real estate market."

Given the widening gap between the supply and demand of affordable rental housing in the country, this newly available data will help shed light on potential investment opportunities in this property sector.

"The Arbor Small Multifamily Price Index fills an important need in the marketplace for data analytics focused on small multifamily properties," said Sam Chandan, Founder, Chandan Economics. "With small multifamily properties making up about 32 percent of total U.S. rental inventory, this sector is becoming increasingly important to our nation's workforce and we are pleased to work with Arbor to provider meaningful research and insight into this area."

Initial estimates for small multifamily prices, as measured by the newly created ASMPI, are up 1.3% from the first quarter of 2019 and 6.9% from second-quarter 2018. Since their post-recession low in 2010, small multifamily property prices have increased by over 78%, and they are above their high from the previous cycle by 36%. For more information on the ASMPI, visit the Arbor Chatter blog.

View the definition and methodology behind the ASMPI in our FAQ.

About Us

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS , bridge , mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

