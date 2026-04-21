ARC Health Partners with North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group to Expand Access to Psychiatric Services Across North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health Partners ("ARC Health"), a national network of leading mental healthcare providers, announced today that they are partnering with the North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group. Through this collaboration, the organization aims to expand access to psychiatric services in North Carolina, including psychiatric evaluations and medication management, while improving care coordination across the state.

North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group

The North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group builds on ARC Health's existing presence, including partner practices, Clarity Counseling Center and Lepage Associates, to create a more connected, efficient, and patient-centered behavioral health network. The initiative is designed to address a critical gap in timely access to psychiatric care in North Carolina while supporting a broader continuum of care.

As demand for behavioral health services in North Carolina continues to rise, access to psychiatric evaluation and medication management remains one of the most significant barriers for patients, particularly those seeking in-network mental health providers in North Carolina. This new partnership aligns psychiatric resources, referral pathways, and operational infrastructure to ensure patients can more quickly access appropriate care and more easily navigate services within their insurance networks through a centralized care team.

"We are answering a clear and urgent need in the market for accessible psychiatric services in North Carolina," said Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health Partners. "By building a coordinated network focused on psychiatric evaluations and medication management, we are improving speed of care along with treatment continuity —while ensuring patients can utilize their insurance benefits in a meaningful way."

With this partnership, ARC Health enhances collaboration across its North Carolina footprint while focusing on streamlining patient navigation, improving communication between referring providers and psychiatric clinicians, and creating a better patient experience from referral and evaluation to ongoing care.

"Access to timely psychiatric care is one of the biggest challenges facing patients seeking mental health services in North Carolina today," said Karin Kassab, Founder of Clarity Counseling Center. "This collaboration allows us to better connect our clients to the psychiatric support they need while maintaining the high standard of care our community expects."

"The North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive behavioral healthcare in North Carolina," said Tina Lepage, Founder of Lepage Associates Psychological Services. "By improving coordination between therapy and psychiatry, we are creating a more seamless experience for patients navigating their mental health journey."

Key priorities of the North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group include:

Expanding access to psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and therapy referrals in North Carolina

Improving coordination between therapy and psychiatry providers

Reducing wait times for patients seeking in-network psychiatric care

Enhancing collaboration across clinical teams and service lines

With this collaboration, ARC Health Partners continues to prove their commitment to invest in scalable, locally driven models that improve access to care and maintain the integrity and independence of its affiliated practices.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ncmentalhealthgroup.com

About ARC Health Partners

ARC Health Partners is a national network of 25 mental healthcare practices, and 1300 providers dedicated to improving access, quality, and outcomes through collaborative partnerships.

About North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group

North Carolina Mental Health & Psychiatry Group is a collaborative initiative focused on expanding access to psychiatric care and improving delivery of mental health services across North Carolina.

Media Contacts:

ARC Health Partners:

Kari Armour, VP Business Development

[email protected]





SOURCE ARC Health Partners