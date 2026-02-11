Central Florida's Largest Outpatient Mental Health Provider, APG Health, Opens New Lake Mary Clinic, Expanding Access After 33 Years of Trusted Care

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APG Health, Central Florida's largest outpatient behavioral healthcare provider, has opened a new clinic in Lake Mary, expanding access to trusted psychiatric and mental health services for residents across Seminole County and surrounding communities. The new location marks APG Health's third Central Florida clinic and builds on the organization's 33-year legacy of delivering high quality, comprehensive, and accessible behavioral healthcare.

To celebrate the opening, APG Health will host a public Open House on Wednesday, February 25, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, inviting community members, healthcare partners, and local leaders to tour the new facility and meet its clinical team.

Founded in 1992 by CEO and Founder Dr. Heidi Maboudi, APG Health has grown into one of the region's most established behavioral healthcare providers, serving more than 50,000 clients across Central Florida. Today, APG Health's team includes more than 20 psychiatric prescribers and licensed behavioral health professionals delivering personalized outpatient care for adults, adolescents, and families.

"For more than three decades, our focus has been on making high-quality mental health care accessible, responsive, and compassionate," said Dr. Heidi Maboudi, CEO and Founder of APG Health. "The opening of our Lake Mary clinic allows us to continue meeting the growing need for timely psychiatric care while providing patients with the flexibility and comprehensive support they deserve."

APG Health offers a full continuum of outpatient services, including Psychiatric Evaluations, Medication Management, Therapy and Counseling, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy. The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers private pay options, ensuring flexible access for a wide range of patients.

Known throughout Central Florida as a trusted behavioral healthcare partner, APG Health continues to distinguish itself through fast access to care, comprehensive clinical services, and flexible treatment options, including both in-person and telehealth appointments. This patient-centered approach has helped APG Health remain a reliable resource for individuals, families, and referring providers for over 33 years.

The Lake Mary Open House provides an opportunity for the community to connect with APG Health's team and learn more about the services now available locally.

Event Details:

APG Health Lake Mary Open House

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

3300 W Lake Mary Blvd. Suite 300

Lake Mary, Florida 32746

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.apghealth.com.

Media Contact:

ARC Health Partners

Kari Armour, VP Business Development

[email protected]

APG Health

Dr. Heidi Maboudi, CEO and Founder of APG

[email protected]





SOURCE ARC Health Partners