ARC Launches Orders-Based Reporting and Settlement System to Advance Airline Retailing

New ARC Offering Marks a Major Step Beyond Ticket-Based Reporting and Settlement

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) launched the air travel industry's first orders-based reporting and settlement system to empower airlines, travel agencies and their partners to move beyond ticket-based reporting and settlement to a dynamic orders-based model.

The first release of ARC's orders system enables the reporting and settlement of orders with a cash form of payment while also supporting real-time data exchange and expanded reporting and analytics. It marks the next phase of ARC's modern airline retailing strategy, which will simplify servicing and back-end processing across airline distribution channels to create a streamlined, customer-centric travel experience for travel agencies and airlines.

"Orders represent a fundamental shift in how ARC and our partners conduct business," said Sarah Boyd, principal of airline retailing solutions at ARC. "Our new orders system ensures our customers are ready for the next generation of airline retailing and distribution, where an order is the single source of truth for all trip elements."

ARC worked closely with its orders-focused advisory councils of airlines, travel agencies and travel technology providers to build a system based on industry standards that works for ARC's airline and agency customers. Going forward, ARC will support the reporting and settlement of orders-based transactions as well as both global distribution system (GDS) EDIFACT and New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions.

"Collaboration is paramount to ensure the transition to orders-based reporting and settlement is deliberate, scalable, and ensures all parties have access to the data they need to run their businesses," said ARC's new Head of Orders, George Bryan, who joined the company in January. "ARC is uniquely positioned to bring together partners across the distribution ecosystem to address their needs and develop a viable path to orders management."

Visit the offers and orders webpage on the ARC website to learn more and get started.

About ARC:

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and their partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 24 billion passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in 235 countries since 2015. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process over $100 billion annually in U.S.-based agency air sales. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

