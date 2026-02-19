January U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Top $10 Billion

New Monthly Milestone Signals Strength in Air Travel to Start 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales totaled $10 billion in January 2026 — a 7% increase from January 2025.* The January 2026 total marks the first time monthly travel agency air ticket sales have eclipsed $10 billion since ARC began tracking data.

Results for January 2026 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $10 billion +39 % +7 % Total Passenger Trips 28.2 million +38 % +6 % U.S. Domestic Trips 17.1 million +42 % +4 % International Trips 11.1 million +32 % +8 % Average Ticket Price $581 +2 % +4 % Average Economy Class Ticket Price** $516 +3 % +7 % Average Premium Class Ticket Price*** $1,406 0 % +3 %

"January's agency air ticket sales reflect the optimism for continued travel demand expressed by several North American airlines in their recent earnings calls," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "The travel agency channel remains a key driver of airline revenue, particularly as travelers show sustained interest in international destinations and premium cabin offerings."

Passenger trips issued through leisure-focused travel agencies in January 2026 increased 6% year over year, while passenger trips issued through corporate agencies and online travel agencies decreased 3% and 4%, respectively.

NDC transactions accounted for 20% of the total ARC-settled transactions in January 2026 — up from 16.5% in January 2025. In January 2026, a total of 1,207 travel agencies reported NDC transactions.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending January 31, 2026, from 9,962 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers traveling from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Average Economy Class Ticket Price

Economy Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in January 2026 under fare codes excluding First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

***Average Premium Class Ticket Price

Premium Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in January 2026 under fare codes assigned to First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

