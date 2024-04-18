Arcade1Up and Taskrabbit Announce Partnership to Simplify Creating and Assembling Amazing At-Home Game Rooms

With New Partnership, Owning a Dream Home Arcade is Easier than Ever Before

MIAMI, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up , the leader in retro home arcade machines, today announced a strategic partnership with Taskrabbit , the global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks, to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Through this partnership, Arcade1Up and Taskrabbit will make it easier than ever to own your own home arcade. Starting today, Taskrabbit will offer at-home assembly service specifically catered to Arcade1Up's line of retro arcade and pinball video games, allowing new and existing customers to start or add to their personal arcades without any work to build it themselves.

"Listening to our community has always been a top priority at Arcade1Up," said David McIntosh - Head of Brand and Communications at Arcade1Up. "We understand that the excitement of purchasing a new arcade machine can sometimes be hindered by the assembly process, despite how easy we've tried to make it. Partnering with Taskrabbit removes the biggest barrier to enjoyment: the setup. We can't wait to see all of the amazing home arcades that come about from this partnership."

"Arcade1Up's innovative products are a perfect match for our assembly services. We pride ourselves in offering a convenient and affordable way to get help at home, so we are thrilled that we can help customers enjoy their Arcade1Up gaming experience almost immediately," said Tamara Rosenthal, VP of Marketing at Taskrabbit.

Special Offer for Arcade1Up Customers

For a limited time, a special offer will be available to all Taskrabbit users. U.S. residents can use the coupon code ARCADE1UP10 for a $10 discount, while Canadian residents can enjoy a 10 CAD discount with the code 10ARCADE1UP. Both offers are valid through October 1, 2024.

