Arcadia University and Acts Retirement-Life Communities Announce Workforce Development Partnership

Arcadia University and Acts Retirement-Life Communities are collaborating to expand employee development and strengthen talent pipelines

Acts team members gain access to 150+ industry-recognized certificate programs, with emphasis on allied health, skilled trades, and leadership

Programs are designed for working professionals, offering online/hybrid formats and credentials that support continuing education units (CEUs) and professional advancement

GLENSIDE, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its dynamic Workforce Development initiative, Arcadia University is proud to announce a partnership with Acts Retirement-Life Communities ("Acts"), of Fort Washington, Pa. This partnership will provide all Acts team members and others with full access to the entire Arcadia catalogue of workforce certificates. There will be a particular focus on Allied Health roles, building trades, and leadership development certificates.

Arcadia's Workforce Development program provides access to more than 150 industry-recognized certificate programs in high-demand fields such as healthcare, IT, business, and manufacturing, through a partnership with Core Education. Many programs qualify for CEUs or professional development credits and are offered in flexible online and hybrid formats, making them accessible to working professionals.

As one of the largest not-for-profit continuing care retirement communities in the nation, Acts operates 28 communities in nine states throughout the East Coast in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. Established in 1972 with a mission to deliver exceptional senior living services, Acts has more than 8,600 team members and 11,000 residents.

"Arcadia University's Workforce Development initiative was created to help employers invest in their greatest asset—their people—by providing opportunities to upskill and reskill employees for the evolving demands of today's workforce," said John Noakes, Associate Provost and Director of the Center for Professional Futures at Arcadia University. "We're proud to partner with Acts—an organization that shares our commitment to investing in people and preparing them for long-term success."

Jo Anne Hartman, Acts Vice President of Education and Research, noted, "At Acts, we are always looking for ways to support the growth and development of our team members. This partnership with Arcadia University allows us to provide valuable opportunities for professional advancement, ensuring our team members are equipped to meet the evolving needs of our residents and the industry."

For more information on Arcadia's Workforce Development programs, including how to connect with the University for a corporate partnership, contact Dr. Noakes at [email protected] or 215-572-2897. For more information on Arcadia University and its degree and certificate programs, visit arcadia.edu and arcadia.edu/certificates.

SOURCE Arcadia University