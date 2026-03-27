Arcadia University Named Top Producer of Gilman Scholars Over 25 Years

Key Takeaways:

Arcadia University is a Gilman Program 25th Anniversary Top Producing Institution.

81 Arcadia students have received merit-based Gilman awards to study or intern abroad since 2001.

Arcadia University is nationally recognized for its study abroad programs.

GLENSIDE, Pa., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University, long renowned as a national leader in study abroad, has been named by the U.S. Department of State as among the top recipients of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship over the past 25 years. Arcadia is recognized as a Gilman Program 25th Anniversary Top Producing Institution in the Small Colleges and Universities category.

The Gilman Program provides merit-based scholarships to talented American undergraduate students with high financial need to study or intern abroad for academic credit. It is funded by the U.S. government and supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education. Eighty-one Arcadia students have received Gilman awards since the program was established in 2001.

"We are proud to celebrate a quarter century of partnership between Arcadia University and the Gilman International Scholarship Program," said Scott Terry, Director of Global Engagement and Strategic Enrollment at Arcadia. "Arcadia's global mission aligns perfectly with that of the Gilman Program, and we are grateful for its support in making study abroad opportunities more accessible to Arcadia students with limited financial means."

Anjali Dyer is a senior Psychology major and Gilman scholar who studied abroad at the Arcadia Granada Center in Granada, Spain.

"The Gilman Scholarship let me live out my childhood fantasy of backpacking through Europe while studying abroad," she said. "While studying abroad in Granada, Spain, I had the opportunity to visit a dozen countries with my closest friends, immersing ourselves in the beauty of other cultures. I will always view my semester abroad as one of the best times of my life. As a Gilman alumnus, I aid current and prospective study abroad students through essay support, travel recommendations, and budgeting prep, and I will continue to do so for as long as I can."

Since the Gilman Program's inception, more than 50,000 Gilman Scholars from all U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories have studied or interned in more than 170 countries around the globe.

SOURCE Arcadia University