Arcadia University Announces New Academic Programs for Fall 2024

GLENSIDE, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University is proud to announce new academic programs and major fields of study for students seeking baccalaureate degrees at a highly ranked, student-centered institution with an outstanding track record of career progression for its graduates. Beginning in fall 2024, students will be able to select undergraduate (baccalaureate) major fields of study in:

Applied Statistics

Art and Technology

Arts Administration

Arts and Global Change

Biochemistry

Creative Writing

Gender and Sexuality Studies

Global Displacement and Human Rights Advocacy

International Relations, Diplomacy, and Law

Law and Public Policy

Marketing

Pan African Studies

Peace and Conflict Resolution

Political Science

Arcadia also is proud to offer, beginning in fall 2024, a minor in Japanese; master's degree programs in Rehabilitation Science and Public Health (4+1 program), and certificates in Health Equity; Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Wellbeing; and Organizational Leadership.

The addition of these academic programs reflects Arcadia's commitment to providing students with a customized education that features interdisciplinary coursework and hands-on learning opportunities. Many of the new offerings incorporate Arcadia's top-ranked study abroad programs (#1 in Pennsylvania and #11 nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report), and aspects that led to U.S. News ranking Arcadia as among the Most Innovative Colleges. To learn more about the programs, or to apply, visit arcadia.edu.

"These upcoming academic programs allow students even more options to earn degrees at Arcadia University, while preparing them for sustained career success," said Jeff Rutenbeck, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Arcadia University. "We carefully craft programs and fields of study that address the rapidly changing world in which we live, and provide students with what they need to remain flexible and innovative in their professional careers."

All courses are taught by expert faculty at Arcadia's Glenside campus, located just outside Philadelphia, in a small, personalized setting. The programs continue with Arcadia's focus on preparing students for career success: 97 percent of recent Arcadia students secured jobs or graduate program placements within 6 to 9 months of earning their degrees.

Arcadia University is a top-ranked private University in Greater Philadelphia that provides an educational experience that is values-based; rooted in justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI); and places students at the center. Visit arcadia.edu to learn more.

