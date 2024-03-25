Capital Projects and Campus Enhancements Continue at Arcadia University

GLENSIDE, Pa., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two campus projects that will significantly enhance the academic, athletic, and co-curricular experience at Arcadia University will be ready for use by the start of the fall 2024 semester.

A multipurpose building on campus will provide approximately 19,000-square-feet of athletic and extracurricular space. The structure, located off of the campus's Church Road entrance near the tennis courts, will be used for general student recreation, intramural programming, and intercollegiate athletics programming.

In 2022, Arcadia acquired the property at 125 Royal Avenue (formerly Bishop McDevitt High School), which includes approximately 75,000-square-feet of classroom and laboratory space. The space will allow expansion for Arcadia's nationally ranked and renowned College of Health Sciences programs, including the Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant programs. The space at 125 Royal Avenue will also include approximately 20,000-square-feet of space that will be renovated to accommodate training needs for men's and women's golf as well as men's and women's wrestling programs, which launch at Arcadia in fall 2025.

Arcadia is also offering several new academic programs for the fall 2024 semester. Stay up-to-date at arcadia.edu/news.

About Arcadia University

Arcadia University celebrates authenticity and is a leader in justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Arcadia's supportive community and quality academic programs help guide students toward career success and fulfillment. U.S. News & World Reports ranks Arcadia as the best college in Pennsylvania and among the best in the nation for study abroad, as well as among the most innovative colleges, and the Princeton Review has ranked Arcadia among the best in the region for nine straight years. The University's Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant programs are nationally ranked in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report.

SOURCE Arcadia University