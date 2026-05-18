Arcadis and City of Atlanta Open Integrated Command Center to Advance Citywide Transportation Operations

Upgraded Integrated Command Center enhances Atlanta's readiness for FIFA World Cup 2026™with advanced transportation management

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, joined the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT), the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to celebrate the opening of Atlanta's newly upgraded Integrated Command Center (ICC). The ceremony marked a transformative step forward, positioning Atlanta at the forefront of smart, safe and seamlessly coordinated transportation for its residents and visitors alike.

The opening of the ICC marks a pivotal transformation in Atlanta's transportation management, enabling ATLDOT to coordinate closely with GDOT, MARTA and other city departments through the Atlanta Joint Operations Center.

In a Joint Venture (JV) with Brindley Pieters & Associates, Arcadis led the comprehensive assessment of the control center's infrastructure, traffic management and communications systems. The company also planned, designed and installed an enhanced video wall, advanced video management and distribution systems and upgraded operator workstations. The project includes staged broadband communications upgrades between ATLDOT and GDOT.

In parallel, Arcadis evaluated the business processes and workforce capabilities to lay the groundwork for the development of a Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) Plan. The plan will guide the city's future adoption of technology and innovation, ensuring continued progress in transportation management.

ICC operators can now monitor traffic conditions and issue timely alerts, empowering residents to choose optimal routes or select alternative modes of transportation. Thanks to integrated control systems provided by GDOT, the city can proactively manage transportation operations, to keep Atlanta moving smoothly, even during congestion, incidents, severe weather or major international events.

Ramin Massoumi, Global President of Mobility for Arcadis, said: "The Atlanta Integrated Command Center is intended to help prepare the city for the 2026 World Cup, but its impact will extend far beyond the event. It will fundamentally enhance how Atlanta manages its transportation systems, delivering lasting benefits for commuters, residents, and visitors, while supporting continued economic growth and reinforcing the city's position as a world-class destination."

The ICC also fosters shared situational awareness by connecting with the Joint Operations Center and the GDOT Traffic Management Center. This seamless collaboration allows agencies to respond faster and more effectively to emergencies and incidents. Enhanced video feeds and data systems enable staff to dramatically improve daily commutes for Atlantans.

Eddie Curtis, ITS Mobility Services Georgia Lead for Arcadis, said: "The successful delivery of this project in just six months speaks to the dedication, expertise, and commitment of ATLDOT, GDOT, MARTA and our partners. Arcadis is committed to helping build the infrastructure that powers major global events like the FIFA World Cup and support Atlanta's progress long after the final whistle, ensuring the city thrives for years to come."

Solomon Caviness, Commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation, said:

"Arcadis has successfully developed an innovative and efficient system that supports active, coordinated, and data–driven management of the City of Atlanta's transportation network. The ICC strengthens ATLDOT's ability to collaborate seamlessly with our partners — APD, AFRD, GDOT, MARTA, and City departments. Together, we now share one coordinated picture of what's happening on our roads, in real time."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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SOURCE Arcadis