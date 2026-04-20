Arcadis awarded TSMO on-call contract by Tennessee Department of Transportation

Project positions Arcadis to help TDOT advance statewide traffic operations, safety and mobility through a comprehensive suite of planning, engineering and technology services.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, has been awarded a Traffic Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) on-call contract by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The five–year agreement, effective March 2026 through March 2031, carries an initial contract ceiling of $1 million, which TDOT has the option to increase if desired.

Under the TSMO on-call contract, Arcadis will deliver a broad range of services to strengthen Tennessee's traffic management capabilities, including:

TSMO strategic planning and implementation support

Intelligent transport system (ITS) master planning and regional ITS architecture

Corridor management and traffic signal optimization

Design and upgrades of ITS infrastructure, plus deployment of advanced detection and monitoring technologies

Incident, work zone and special event management planning and support

Readiness planning for connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) and coordinated multimodal operations

Data-driven analytics, real-time monitoring and performance measurement using national frameworks and best practices

Arcadis will apply scalable, nationally recognized expertise and digital capabilities to help TDOT make targeted investments that generate measurable gains in operational efficiency, safety and reliability. Long term goals for the project include reduced crashes and congestion, improved travel time reliability and freight mobility, optimized signal timing and corridor performance and support for economic growth within Tennessee communities.

Wassim Selman, President of US Mobility for Arcadis, said: "We are proud to partner with TDOT to advance traffic operations and safety across Tennessee. Our team brings nationally recognized TSMO and ITS capabilities, combined with advanced analytics and real-time data tools, to help TDOT deliver tangible benefits for communities and travelers statewide. This contract reflects Arcadis' commitment to innovative, data-driven solutions that make transportation systems safer, more reliable and more resilient."

Clint Butler, TDOT Account Lead from Arcadis, said: "In partnership with TDOT, our team's analytics-based approach will enable evidence-driven prioritization of transportation projects that sharpens traveler information and accelerates incident response across Tennessee's network. By combining planning, design, operations and analytics into an integrated program, we will optimize existing infrastructure, improve safety and reliability, and increase system resilience—helping TDOT meet the growing mobility demand."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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SOURCE Arcadis