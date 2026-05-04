Arcadis Awarded Managed Aquifer Recharge Pilot Application Contract in Anne Arundel County

Significant milestone marks the first program of its kind in the state, helping safeguard local groundwater supplies

ANNOPOLIS, Md., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced that it has been awarded the Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) pilot application contract by Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The contract is valued at $2.4 million with a target completion in 2028.

The MAR pilot supports Anne Arundel County's commitment to sustainable water management by reducing nutrient discharges to the Chesapeake Bay, increasing groundwater resiliency and lowering risks of land subsidence and saltwater intrusion. The program aims to evaluate the replenishing existing groundwater aquifers that supply all of Anne Arundel County's drinking water.

The pilot will assess advanced, non-membrane water treatment processes at a water reclamation plant and inform potential full-scale implementation. Arcadis proposed three independent but integrated technical councils—Aquifer Recharge, Permitting & Regulatory, and Process & Implementation—to provide technical rigor and regulatory readiness. Approximately 50% of the work will leverage advanced digital technologies, including digital process twins, groundwater modeling and interactive data dashboards.

Moalie Jose, Account Leader from Arcadis, said: "This project addresses critical water challenges with the potential to scale and adapt to other communities. Collaborating with Anne Arundel County and utilizing our digital expertise, our goal is to set a benchmark for sustainable water reuse and aquifer management."

Mehran Andalib, Wastewater National Practice Lead at Arcadis, said: "We are proud to partner with Anne Arundel County on this groundbreaking project. Our team's innovative approach and digital capabilities will help ensure a resilient water future for the community."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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SOURCE Arcadis