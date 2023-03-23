Arcadis and VHB selected by Metropolitan Transportation Authority to support historic capital program

Joint venture team to deliver more than 50 infrastructure projects by 2024

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, in a joint venture (JV) with VHB, is pleased to announce its selection by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Construction & Development (C&D) to provide general engineering consulting (GEC) services to support an unprecedented capital infrastructure program in 2023 and 2024. The federally funded program has an estimated construction value of more than $700 million.

Implementing a unique approach to scale and timing, the VHB-Arcadis JV will develop, design, and deliver more than 50 design-bid-build (DBB) and design-build (DB) infrastructure projects for MTA C&D's Infrastructure Business Unit over a 16-month period. Most of these projects, which will improve the accessibility and reliability of transit service across the five boroughs of New York City, will be awarded in 2023.

The VHB-Arcadis JV will provide state-of-good-repair improvements across New York City's transit system in four categories: bus facilities; line structure infrastructure; rail facilities; and wayside power. The program includes an option for construction phase services for each DBB project.

Greg Steele, Global President of Mobility at Arcadis, said: "An efficient, sustainable, and well-run transport infrastructure system is critical to the success of cities all around the world, both economically and in terms of supporting wider social cohesion and mobility. Investment is key, and transportation and transit projects such as these will be integral when it comes to cutting congestion and helping to drive longer term growth across the New York metro region."

Jee Mee Kim-Diaz, Arcadis New York City Executive, said: "Arcadis is thrilled to partner with MTA and VHB on this extraordinary program. We are especially thankful to MTA C&D's Senior Vice President of Infrastructure, Dana Hecht, for the vision and creativity of packaging this first-ever portfolio of work and entrusting our team to deliver it."

Helga Junold, Arcadis Vice President, said: "A lot of critical infrastructure is invisible and in a global city like New York, it is vital that transit systems function well and are accessible, so people are less inclined to drive and more incentivized to use available bus and subway lines."

Arcadis will deliver its leading program management services on the projects, complementing VHB's full range of design services. In addition to engaging several subconsultants during the program, the VHB-Arcadis JV will aim to meet a self-imposed goal of contracting 25% of its work from locally based disadvantaged businesses enterprise (DBE) consultants.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.0 billion in gross revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

