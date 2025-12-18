Arcadis selected as lead architect for the innovative West Alexandria Transit Center

Project to set new standard in multimodal transit hubs at heart of West Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, has been appointed by the City of Alexandria, Virginia, as lead architect for the transformational West Alexandria Transit Center (WATC). The new facility will anchor the four million square foot WestEnd Alexandria development, currently taking shape on the historic site of the former Landmark Mall.

The WATC represents a major leap in Alexandria's efforts to deliver the ambitious transportation and community connectivity goals outlined in the Alexandria Mobility Plan. The Transit Center will bring together two new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines, DASH and Metrobus services, and extensive multimodal amenities. By doing so, it will provide residents, commuters, and visitors with safe, comfortable, and highly accessible connections within one of the city's most vibrant emerging neighborhoods.

Positioned on the new Hecht Avenue, the WATC is designed as much more than a transit hub. The concept weaves together modular bus shelters beneath a flourishing tree canopy, inviting parklets, and adaptive public seating, which will activate the streetscape and encourage positive use around the clock. The architectural approach will deliver scalable branding for BRT services across Alexandria while fostering a sense of place, improving sustainability through increased transit access, and supporting local economic growth through reduced congestion.

Jess Anderson, Project Lead at Arcadis, said:

"Our team is excited to contribute to this transformative project in the WestEnd Alexandria neighborhood. By designing welcoming and dynamic spaces that activate the streetscape, we seek to challenge traditional perceptions of multimodal transit centers. Our goal is to create a precedent for future mobility stations in Alexandria—centers that are not just transit hubs, but vibrant community assets that enhance accessibility, sustainability, and quality of life for all residents."

The West Alexandria Transit Center is not only redefining the transit center as a place for this new neighborhood; it is also providing a replicable kit of parts for future transit stations and bus rapid transit stops across Alexandria. By integrating sustainability features, cutting-edge wayfinding technology and natural landscaped parklets, the WATC is set to become an iconic and inspiring civic landmark for decades to come.

