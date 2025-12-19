Arcadis awarded construction phase services for New York City's first Progressive Design-Build project

Arcadis continues partnership with Battery Park City Authority as construction begins on landmark $1.7 billion resiliency effort in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, the world's leading company in delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the construction phase services contract for the Battery Park City Resiliency Project (BPCR), New York City's first large-scale Progressive Design-Build project. The award marks the transition from planning and design into full-scale construction of one of the nation's most ambitious climate resiliency efforts.

Commissioned by the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA), the BPCR will safeguard Lower Manhattan's waterfront and surrounding communities from sea level rise, storm surge, and heavy rainfall while enhancing public spaces and access along the Hudson River. The project, valued at approximately $1.7 billion, represents a critical investment in New York City's long-term climate resilience and infrastructure renewal.

Led by the Turner Construction Company–SPC Construction Co. LLC joint venture, in collaboration with Arcadis, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), and SCAPE Landscape Architecture, the team will deliver an integrated coastal flood risk management system extending from First Place north to North Moore Street and then east to Greenwich Street. The project includes approximately 1.5 miles of flood walls and deployable barriers, as well as drainage improvements including a new pump station and rain gardens, and new green and public open spaces.

Raúl Torres, Executive Vice President, Arcadis said: "Arcadis is honored to continue our partnership with the Battery Park City Authority, Turner SPC, and all project partners as we move from design to delivery. This next phase brings our shared vision for a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable Battery Park City to life. Together, we are setting a new model for climate-resilient infrastructure in dense, urban environments."

Arcadis has served as the lead design and engineering consultant since the project's inception. As construction begins, Arcadis will continue its leadership role by providing engineering oversight, design compliance, and technical support to ensure an integrated system approach.

Additionally, the BPCR will deliver multiple layers of protection by integrating flood barriers, drainage systems, and raised landscapes within a continuous system designed to withstand sea level rise. It will also improve waterfront access, increase green space, and promote biodiversity through extensive native plantings and habitat restoration. The design team worked closely with stakeholders, agencies, and the community to develop a design that is resilient, adaptable, and fits with Battery Park City's goals for sustainability, public spaces, and accessibility.

Charlie Whitney, Vice President, Turner Construction Company said: "The Turner Construction/SPC Joint Venture received exceptional resiliency design expertise from Arcadis to reach this critical milestone. We look forward to continuing our partnership as we embark on construction of the North/West Battery Park City Resiliency Project for the Battery Park City Authority."

As the third major resiliency initiative undertaken by BPCA since Superstorm Sandy, the BPCR builds upon the success of the South Battery Park City Resiliency Project and the Ball Fields & Community Center Project—both key components of Lower Manhattan's comprehensive coastal protection network.

Raju Mann, President and CEO, Battery Park City Authority said: "Battery Park City's progressive approach to resiliency infrastructure demonstrates what's possible when collaboration, transparency, and innovation converge. We're proud to partner with Arcadis, Turner SPC, and our design partners, to make Lower Manhattan a global model of urban resilience."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global partner driving some of the most transformative projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Taking design, engineering, architecture and consultancy to the next level, we use data-driven insights to co-create environments that reflect our clients' business and stakeholder needs. With over 35,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate, energy security and diversification, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/5690272/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arcadis