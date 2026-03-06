Arcadis secures two project wins in Los Angeles worth over $18 million

LA Convention Center Modernization and Clean Water Program project wins underscore Arcadis's depth of expertise to support Los Angeles infrastructure enhancement projects

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced two project wins with the City of Los Angeles: the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) Modernization and Expansion program, and the Department of Public Works Bureau of Engineering's Clean Water Program. Combined, the projects are valued at more than $18 million.

For the LACC Modernization and Expansion project, Arcadis will provide project and construction management support services for the $2.5 billion project. This phased design-build initiative will elevate the LACC to one of the largest convention centers in the United States. The upgrades are anticipated to highlight LA's position as a premier event destination and are expected to create over 15,000 jobs and generate millions in local revenue. The Arcadis contract is valued at $11 million.

Highlights of the project include:

190,000 sq. ft. of additional exhibit hall space, connecting the West and South Halls above Pico Boulevard for a total of 750,000 sq. ft. of flexible, contiguous event space

55,000 sq. ft. of new meeting space

95,000 sq. ft. of new external event space

Macaria Flores, Los Angeles City Executive for Arcadis, said: "These wins reflect Arcadis's commitment to transforming Los Angeles's infrastructure and environment. Being part of the expansion and renovation of the Los Angeles Convention Center is one of those once-in-a-lifetime projects. The collaboration across our business areas is the secret to our success, and the team has already hit the ground running--working hard to deliver this iconic project for the City of LA, visitors, and Angelenos."

Additionally, Arcadis will support the City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works Bureau of Engineering (BOE) through the Clean Water Program, a $7.5 million, five-year contract encompassing three key stormwater initiatives:

Stormwater Capture Parks Program: Stormwater capture in nine San Fernando Valley parks to replenish groundwater, alleviate flooding, and improve water quality.

Safe, Clean Water Program: Over 120 projects countywide, including marquee initiatives like Hollenbeck Park Lake Rehabilitation, targeting stormwater capture, infrastructure modernization, and climate resilience.

National Flood Insurance Program: Floodplain management to meet and exceed FEMA standards, helping cities mitigate flooding and lower insurance rates.

Hector Arias, Stormwater Program Lead at Arcadis, said: "We leveraged 15 years of experience leading the City of Los Angeles Proposition 'O' stormwater program to secure our continued participation in County of Los Angeles Measure 'W' Safe Clean Water funded projects. Measure 'W' will provide up to $100 million per year, enabling the City's stormwater program to thrive for the foreseeable future. We are proud to play a key role in building a more sustainable, resilient, future for the city and improving quality of life for all."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731766/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arcadis