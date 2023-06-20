Arcadis Celebrates Opening of Regional Connector with Key Client LA Metro after 9 Years of Construction Management Support

News provided by

Arcadis

20 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Transformative project significantly expands public transit options, saves up to 20 minutes off cross-county trips and creates equitable mobility to some of LA's key destinations
  • Opening marks culmination of Arcadis' nine-year relationship with key client LA Metro, drawing on global expertise to provide construction management support services for major infrastructure work
  • Use of innovative technologies such as Sequential Excavation Method (SEM) mining and digital traffic modeling key to addressing the more complex challenges of project

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis is pleased to mark the grand opening of the new LA Regional Connector, having worked with key client Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) to provide construction management support services to help drive development since 2014. The new 1.9-mile underground light-rail extension will now support riders with a seamless one-seat journey from the heart of downtown LA to the communities of Azusa, Pasadena, East Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Long Beach.  

The completion of the Regional Connector project improves connections by bringing together the Metro L (Gold), A (Blue), E (Expo), B (Red) and D (Purple) lines at the 7th Street/Metro Center Station. The new A and E lines will share five downtown Los Angeles stations, giving travelers plenty of transfer options along the way. Some customers riding to and through downtown Los Angeles could save up to 20 minutes by eliminating the need to transfer.

The Regional Connector will provide residents with much-needed access to public transit options and create equitable mobility to some of L.A.'s key business, educational, and cultural hubs.  

Construction on the Regional Connector began in 2014, with Arcadis drawing on over 40 years of global experience to provide Construction Management Support Services to drive development. One of the key parts of the project was the strategic use of sequential excavation method mining (SEM), which is well-suited for tunneling in areas prone to earthquakes, such as Los Angeles, and doesn't disturb existing building foundations and utilities. Digital solutions also played an important role, including use of a digital traffic model during planning to help understand anticipated traffic patterns and help mitigate disruption during construction.

Macaria Flores, Arcadis City Executive in Los Angeles, said: "Los Angeles is challenged by traffic and congestion and the Regional Connector is part of that solution. The Regional Connector will get people out of their cars, onto public transportation, and improve quality of life for so many Angelenos."   

Greg Steele, Global President of Mobility at Arcadis, said: "Increasingly, our clients are looking for well-connected, sustainable solutions that integrate existing infrastructure to benefit cities and communities all around the world. Drawing on decades of experience, we have been able to leverage our global knowledge from clients across Australia, Europe, and North America to deliver a project that truly sets the standard when it comes to seamless and sustainable transport options. The Regional Connector will not only support social equity, but also progress the sustainability agenda by helping to reduce transport emissions and drive wider economic growth."

Arcadis will continue to lead construction management support services, guiding the construction of the new light rail stations. 

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.2 billion in gross revenues (pro forma, based on 2021 FY results). We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arcadis

