Arcadis completes charger installation for bp pulse's first high-speed EV Gigahub™ in the US

HOUSTON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the completion of bp's (NYSE: BP) latest high-speed EV charging site at the company's North America headquarters in Houston, Texas. The new bp pulse station is the first bp pulse branded Gigahub™ in the US for their EV charging business.

Arcadis delivered program and construction management for the installation of 24 high-speed charge points at bp's Houston campus. Twelve Tritium 150kW DC fast chargers were installed at the site, which are configured so any electric vehicle will have the capability to charge at the new EV charging facility. Parking canopies designed to support a Solar PV system may be added in the future. The site is designed to accommodate potential expansion with additional chargers as needed, as well as restrooms, a lounge, and convenience store.

Brooke Bonkoski, President of Resilience Environment US at Arcadis, said: "We are proud to work with bp pulse on energy transition projects such as these that accelerate a planet positive future. Arcadis, like bp, is committed to moving the energy transition forward. Delivering this project in the City of Houston, the energy capital of the world, is particularly impactful."

The new EV charging facility will provide increased capacity for electric vehicle charging across greater Houston, making EV ownership more convenient and helping to reduce driver hesitation to make the switch from gas and diesel vehicles to full electric vehicles. The new charging Gigahub is a critical addition to the City of Houston that is seeing a rapidly growing number of electric vehicles in the city.

Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse Americas, said: "The opening of our first bp pulse Gigahub is a major step in bp pulse's plans to build out a national EV charging network. EV drivers need access to reliable, fast, on-the-go charging to enable an exceptional customer experience. Working with leaders in the space, like Arcadis, is allowing us to deliver the charging experience EV drivers need in Houston and beyond.

bp unveiled the new charging Gigahub during the CERAWeek by S&P Global Conference. The facility is now open to the public.

