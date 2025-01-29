Arcadis secures $150MM indefinite delivery, multiple-award task order contract with USACE Tulsa District

Arcadis continues to lead in the global effort to remediate sites and environments from PFAS

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in intelligence-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, announced today that it has been awarded a $150 million Architect-Engineer (A/E) multiple-award task order contract with the US Army Corps of Engineers, Tula District. As managing partner of the Versar-Arcadis Joint Venture, Arcadis was one of four large business firms selected for the contract.

Environmental A/E services within the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Southwestern Division continue to expand, driven by increasing demands from military, civil works, and other federal agencies throughout the region. The ongoing expansion of the Department of Defense (DoD) facilities within the region necessitates expanded environmental architecture and engineering services. Key areas include conducting environmental assessments and environmental impact statements to facilitate military installation expansion; assess the extent of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and their potential impacts on drinking water for military facilities and adjacent communities; and performing remedial investigations and designs to identify and address munitions presence on formerly used defense sites (FUDS), guiding removal actions and mitigate explosive safety risks on private property.

The five year contract will primarily deliver critical environmental engineering services within the USACE Southwestern Division, while also supporting projects throughout the Continental United States and U.S. Territories.

The contract's scope encompasses a broad range of environmental services, with support for the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Toxic Substances Control Act, and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. Notably, the contract will focus on complex projects including PFAS investigations and hazardous, toxic, and radioactive waste studies, aligning with Arcadis's commitment to tackle emerging environmental challenges.

Mike Madl, Account Leader at Arcadis, said: "Employing innovative tools like the Digital Conceptual Site Model for PFAS remedial investigations, we are poised to deliver efficient and smart site characterization and design activities. Leveraging our global expertise in PFAS fate investigations and groundwater remediation, we are dedicated to supporting USACE and DoD customers in overcoming the complexities of environmental contamination."

Tom Rose, Federal Section leader for Arcadis, said: "Building on our longstanding partnership with USACE Tulsa District, this contract signifies a substantial step forward in our federal program, enabling us to further support the client in critical areas of emerging contaminants/PFAS investigations and remedial designs."

