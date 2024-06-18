Arcadis secures contract with City of Henderson, Nevada to provide digital asset investment planning solution

Arcadis to implement state-of-the-art digital asset management solution for water and wastewater asset lifecycle planning and optimization

HENDERSON, Nev, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has been appointed to lead the implementation of Enterprise Decision Analytics for digital asset management for the City of Henderson, the second largest city in Nevada.

The three-year commitment with a two-year renewal option, showcases Arcadis' commitment to being a global leader in asset management. The contract highlights the growth of Arcadis' portfolio of intelligent systems projects in North America and the public sector.

Arcadis will support the migration of information from the City's legacy system to Enterprise Decision Analytics (EDA). The Arcadis team will load, configure, and build lifecycle models for their 500,000 water and wastewater assets with detailed strategies for reservoirs, HVAC, sewer mains, potable water laterals, and meters. EDA will enable the City to better understand asset performance, manage its water and wastewater assets that support over 336,000 residents, and create forecasting efficiencies. With the implementation of Enterprise Decision Analytics and its prescriptive capabilities, the City will be able to analyze all water and wastewater assets throughout their lifecycle, calculate probability of risk and failure, and forecast for measures including age, condition, risk, maintenance, rehabilitation, and replacement costs.

Rob Corazzola, Global Sales Director, Enterprise Decision Analytics, at Arcadis, said: "The City of Henderson sought a modern solution that would add new functionality to their asset management tools, while investing in technology to improve utility efficiency. Our digital capabilities, as well as our experience partnering with water utilities, laid the groundwork for this opportunity to help Henderson maximize the value of their assets."

Victoria Underwood, Utility Services Infrastructure Support Manager, for the City of Henderson, said: "We are excited to partner with Arcadis to advance our asset renewal modeling platform. As a data-driven city, it is imperative that we employ state-of-the-art technology to manage our vital water and wastewater infrastructure. The Department of Utility Services' business and strategic plan centers on financial sustainability, affordability, and resiliency by improving our reliability and redundancy, and natural resource management. The implementation of Enterprise Decision Analytics will enable us to achieve our strategic goals by effectively managing our asset's lifecycles, therefore optimizing our capital and operating costs while reducing natural resource consumption by replacing the right assets at the right time."

EDA is a leading asset investment planning solution that empowers organizations of all sizes to better understand and optimize their asset portfolios through data-driven decisions, balancing complex factors such as cost and risk, customer services levels, safety, environmental impact, sustainability targets and net carbon footprint plans. EDA offers a comprehensive view of the asset lifecycle, streamlining planning, improving operational efficiency, and enabling faster, objective decision-making across all operational, tactical, and strategic levels.

