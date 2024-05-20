Arcadis selected as lead designer for multimillion-dollar flood mitigation initiative in Virginia Beach

Flood mitigation project highlights Arcadis's extensive experience with implementing flood protection and stormwater solutions

Virginia Beach's proactive approach aims to protect residents from increasing extreme weather

Virginia Beach, Va., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it was selected in partnership with project lead Flatiron to design a groundbreaking flood protection program for the City of Virginia Beach Department of Public Works. The Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza, and The Lakes Drainage Improvements Project aims to safeguard the city and its residents from the detrimental effects of flooding.

On November 2, 2021, the Virginia Beach community passed a $567 million bond referendum that underscores the community support for funding stormwater improvement projects throughout the city. By supporting city planning efforts for climate resilience, Arcadis will provide solutions that address more frequent and intense threats like storm surge, flood risk, tidal flooding, and severe rainfall.

This comprehensive flood protection program encompasses a variety of projects designed to enhance stormwater management and alleviate widespread flooding across neighborhoods. Arcadis will provide design and construction of tide gates, stormwater pump stations, and flood barriers to mitigate flood risks in the Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza, and The Lakes neighborhoods.

Travis Davis, Resilience Water Market Leader, Upper Mid-Atlantic, for Arcadis, said: "This flagship flood mitigation project is the first and largest initiative of its kind in the City and will provide long-term protection for the residents of Virginia Beach. Arcadis is proud to be serving as a trusted partner on this historic endeavor."

Edgar Westerhof, North America Solution Leader for Climate Adaptation for Arcadis, said: "Cities nationwide are forced to act as life-threatening risks of extreme weather stretch the capacity of inland waterways and rising sea levels inevitably reshape coastal waterfronts. It is very exciting to see how Virginia Beach is committed to dramatically increase its ability to thrive as a waterfront city of the future. Virginia Beach understands that to enhance resilience we need shovels in the ground. Arcadis is committed to bring the best of it national and global expertise to support the City, as it embarks on the development and implementation of an ambitious water management program."

