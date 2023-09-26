Arcadis Selected by Atlanta Regional Commission to Deliver Digital and Equitable Mobility Solutions for its Transportation Demand Management Program

News provided by

Arcadis

26 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Funded by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the program aims to change commuter behavior and pave the way for the sustainable cities of tomorrow.

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has been selected to provide program management services for the Georgia Commute Options (GCO) program, a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) program funded by the Georgia Department of Transportation and managed by the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC). The GCO program  focuses on reducing the number of single-occupant vehicles in the 20-county Atlanta region by offering more sustainable and affordable commuting options to all area residents.  

Cara Vojdani, Mobility Account Leader for Arcadis, said: "By 2050, it's projected that the metro area will see a population growth of 2.9 million and will create an additional 1.6 million jobs. Arcadis is excited to build on GCO's great foundation to deliver this program at such a critical juncture and provide technology innovations that will help increase program participation, drive meaningful engagement and inspire behavior change to more sustainable modes of transport."

Drawing on its global and local business experience in all aspects of TDM delivery, Arcadis will provide a range of program management services to promote alternative commuting options including strategic advertising and marketing campaigns, innovation and technology, equity planning, community outreach initiatives and partnerships with local business, government and industry organizations. Additionally, Arcadis will leverage the technology-driven capabilities of its new Intelligence Global Business Area, following last year's acquisition of IBI Group, to enhance GCO's customer-facing digital tools to ensure the program's continued success and promote more sustainable commuting alternatives such as public transit, teleworking, carpooling, vanpooling, walking and biking.

Wassim Selman, North America Mobility Business Area Leader for Arcadis, said: "For any major U.S. city to do right by the climate and its residents, offering an array of sustainable, convenient and affordable commuting alternatives is fundamental. By doing so, you are not only reducing vehicle emissions, but you are also creating a place where people from all walks of life can be part of the life of the city and succeed."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.2 billion in gross revenues (pro forma, based on 2021 FY results). We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/Arcadis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arcadis

