Arcadis to lead coastal resilience financial blueprint for Boston Green Ribbon Commission

Effort to include cost-benefit ratios, public and private funding options, recommended financial blueprint for resilience projects

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, has been selected to lead a study to develop a comprehensive funding and financing implementation blueprint for flood protection projects across Boston's waterfront. This initiative, commissioned by the Boston Green Ribbon Commission (GRC), marks a critical step in advancing climate resilience for the city and safeguarding its communities, businesses, and infrastructure.

Boston faces increasingly severe flooding threats in the coming decades, with high-tide flooding expected to become dramatically more frequent by mid-century. Rising sea levels mean even moderate storms could cause more damaging coastal flooding to neighborhoods, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

Arcadis will lead a team of consultants with global expertise in economic analyses, urban and coastal design, community engagement, funding, and financial modeling. In addition to Arcadis, the partnership includes; Throwe Environmental and the Consensus Building Institute (CBI).

Arcadis will also employ an innovative approach, analyzing various project scenarios against multiple implementation schedules and future risks. The resulting blueprint will offer stakeholders clear, actionable steps and the expected outcomes. Unlike traditional reports, this blueprint will serve as a practical, prioritized roadmap for project delivery and effective risk management.

Arcadis and the GRC anticipate a 12-to-15-month project that will identify the total cost of inaction, the benefit and ROI of resilience investments, the funding gap to fill, funding and financing options from public and private sources, and a recommended financial strategy.

Rebecca Herst, Director of Climate Resilience at Green Ribbon Commission, said: ""Our members represent some of the largest institutions and employers in Boston, and they are telling us clearly that reducing risk from flooding is an urgent priority to be solved before it's too late. Implementing these projects not only creates a safer Boston, but a more vibrant and accessible waterfront that will benefit local residents and businesses in all types of weather."

Carly Foster, Water Management Practice Director for Arcadis, said: "This study provides the Green Ribbon Commission and the City of Boston with an actionable roadmap for advancing climate resilience through practical, forward-looking financial strategies. By identifying implementable solutions, the work supports efforts to protect communities, strengthen economic stability, and improve quality of life for Boston residents while also offering insights that may benefit other cities facing similar climate challenges."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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SOURCE Arcadis