Arcadis transformation of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport meets key milestone with first flight

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, is pleased to announce their work at the Newark Liberty International Airport is reaching a peak milestone with the first flight departing Terminal A today. Arcadis staff served on the project's program management team since 2016, working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to design-build and commission the new terminal.

As part of the modernization and redevelopment of this terminal, Arcadis supported four key areas:

Managed an integrated program schedule that tracked projects to ensure delays on one part of the program did not impact another

Worked on 4D Building Information and Modeling (BIM) to monitor clashes between different trades and support the general contractor to ensure those were removed

Utilized a Work In Place tracking tool to provide a 4D analysis of planned versus actual project status

Supported the collection of asset data for the terminal's facilities management

Keith Downing, Arcadis Program Director, said, "Arcadis is proud to have supported the Port Authority with Project Controls, BIM Assurance, Construction Management and IT Program Management services. We are delighted to have contributed to a program that provides the region with a world-class airport terminal that celebrates New Jersey's rich heritage and makes a huge improvement to the passenger experience at Newark Liberty International Airport."

Terminal A is the centerpiece of an airport-wide renaissance meant to establish Newark Liberty as a world-class gateway for New Jersey and New York. It replaces the outdated Terminal A that originally opened in 1973 and boasts a $2.7 billion-dollar price tag that is being referred to as "the largest design-build project in New Jersey history."

The new terminal will be accredited LEED Silver - an impressive standard considering the program was conceived over 12 years ago. In addition, the parking facilities will host over 200 EV charging spaces. The larger terminal area will ultimately lead to a more pleasant and stress-free travel experience.

Helga Junold, Vice President and Operations Director for Mobility NY and NJ of Arcadis, said, "At Arcadis we are proud to be a part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Program management team, delivering a magnificent new terminal which will transform the passenger experience from curb to gate while contributing to the Port Authority's sustainability goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities by 80% by 2050."



With the completion of the terminal, the Port Authority expects the terminal will accommodate over 13.6 million passengers annually and generate more than $4.6 billion in regional economic activity, create more than 23,000 new jobs, and pay out over $1.9 billion in wages. This project marks the second in a series of work Arcadis has done for New York and New Jersey airports with Port Authority. The last announcement was in December and marked completion on the expansion of Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

