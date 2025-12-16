Arcfield Acquires Rite-Solutions

Combination will create an organization with unprecedented domain coverage across the entire spectrum of national defense—from seabed to space.

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Rite-Solutions, a Rhode Island-based software development, systems engineering and information technology provider.

The acquisition of Rite-Solutions expands Arcfield's domain expertise and enhances the company's national security capabilities during a time of increased global competition. Specifically, Rite-Solutions' expertise in undersea warfare and naval systems will perfectly complement Arcfield's existing nuclear surety and missile engineering capabilities. The capabilities of the combined organization promise to deliver unmatched qualifications in systems engineering, surveillance, detection and all-domain mission operations to U.S. government customers.

"As a defense-technology hybrid company, we have been intensely focused from day one on providing our mission partners with a technological edge," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Arcfield. "We are building an organization uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional national security support spanning every domain—from the depths of the ocean floor to the edges of space—and the acquisition of Rite-Solutions gets us there".

"When we created Rite-Solutions, we were determined to create a company founded in a community culture that puts the mission first," said Joe Marino, CEO and co-founder, Rite-Solutions. "Joining forces with Arcfield will allow us to keep that vision alive while expanding our business beyond our undersea warfare origins. Additionally, their leadership position in model-based systems engineering and artificial intelligence innovation will enable us to deliver a more robust capability set to our existing Navy and federal customers."

