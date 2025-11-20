Arcfield names Gregg Burgess as the new GM of its Orion Space Solutions business

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government services and mission support provider, announced today that it has appointed Gregg Burgess as president and general manager (GM) of Orion Space Solutions (Orion). As a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, Orion delivers successful space missions and actionable data intelligence through the design, development, and deployment of models, spacecraft and sensors. Burgess is a seasoned leader in the aerospace and defense industry, bringing more than 25 years of experience and a track record of driving strategic and business-aligned results.

Gregg Burgess, President and General Manager, Orion Space Solutions, an Arcfield Company

In this role, Burgess will lead a team of nearly 100 expert scientists and engineers, oversee the development and execution of Orion's growth strategy, and manage the day-to-day operations of the sector while maintaining strong customer relationships and building new ones.

Burgess joins Orion from General Atomics Electromagnetics, where he served as the vice president and general manager of its Space Systems Division. His previous roles include chief technology officer and vice president of business development at Sierra Nevada Corporation and Sierra Space, as well as senior vice president and general manager of national security space at Orbital Sciences Corporation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gregg to the Arcfield family," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "His extensive background in space systems architecture design, program management, and national security, science and weather mission operations make him an ideal fit to lead Orion into the future."

Burgess succeeds Chad Fish who will transition into the role of vice president of strategy and chief technology officer for Orion. In this role, Fish will be integral in shaping the sector's long-term strategy, enhancing technological innovation, and ensuring the delivery of superior solutions to Orion's mission partners. Since joining Orion in 2017, Fish has played a pivotal role in driving the organization's growth and success.

"Chad's profound technical knowledge, domain expertise and strong customer relationships make him an invaluable asset to our team," said Kelly. "We look forward to his continued impact in this new role as we further advance our solutions to address future space challenges."

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,600 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 65 years of continuous experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield