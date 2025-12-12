Arcfield's Orion Space Solutions Receives Space Force Association Engineering and Space Technology Award for OrbitIQ™ at Spacepower Conference 2025

Award recognizes OrbitIQ™ for transforming orbital modeling, strengthening mission resilience, and advancing space superiority

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield today announced that its subsidiary, Orion Space Solutions, has received the Space Force Association (SFA) Engineering and Space Technology Award for its development of OrbitIQ™, a next-generation orbital intelligence and conjunction analysis capability. The award was presented during the Spacepower Excellence Awards Gala last night.

OrbitIQ was recognized for advancing space domain awareness through high-fidelity modeling that strengthens mission assurance and reduces satellite operator burden. By integrating advanced ensemble modeling and real-time atmospheric insights, OrbitIQ provides the precision required to distinguish real orbital threats from the noise—supporting safer operations, better decision-making, and greater resilience across the space enterprise.

Award recognizes that OrbitIQ transforms orbital modeling, strengthens mission resilience and advances space superiority Post this

"OrbitIQ represents the kind of leap forward our national security space community urgently needs," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and CEO of Arcfield. "As the orbital environment grows more complex, operators require clarity—not assumptions. OrbitIQ delivers that clarity. It gives mission partners the confidence to act decisively, protect critical assets, and improve space domain awareness in an era defined by speed, congestion and global competition."

The Spacepower Excellence Awards Gala occurs in conjunction with the Spacepower Conference which was held in Orlando, Florida. The annual awards program recognizes the best in military space operations, as well as leadership in innovation, government, education and industry. This is Orion's second consecutive Spacepower Excellence Award.

Arcfield showcased OrbitIQ and its broader mission engineering and spacepower capabilities throughout the conference. Attendees who visited the Arcfield booth met with experts and saw firsthand how the company is helping the space force enhance resilience and maintain an operational advantage in today's contested and rapidly evolving space environment.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,700 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 65 years of continuous experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield