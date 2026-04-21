Arcfield awarded $117M contract to continue work on the U.S. Navy's sea-based strategic deterrent

Company will extend its 68+ year legacy of mission partnership through advanced modeling and simulation, digital engineering, systems engineering and operations support

CHANTILLY, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government services and mission support provider, announced today that it has been awarded a follow-on contract to continue its support to the U.S. Navy's Trident II D5 Life Extension (D5LE) strategic weapon system (SWS). The award, which has a one-year base period of performance with two additional option years, has a total contract value of $117 million.

Under this contract, Arcfield will continue to provide independent scientific analysis and digital engineering, systems engineering, and operational expertise for the Trident II D5LE SWS. The company will maintain its focus on applying cutting-edge digital engineering tools and techniques to advance the Navy in areas such as hypersonic flight, advanced material testing, as well as radiation, aerothermal and structural assessments.

Additionally, Arcfield will leverage its proven modeling, simulation and analysis capabilities to provide hardening and vulnerability assessments of the U.S. Navy's strategic weapon systems to ensure the safety, security and reliability of our nation's sea-based strategic deterrent. The company will also continue its support refurbishing submarine ballistic missiles to extend lifespan and assessing system performance in response to various environmental conditions.

"It is an honor to be selected for this award and to build upon the longstanding legacy we built working side-by-side with our Navy customer in support of national security," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "This award is a testament not only to the strength of our partnership, but the infallible and consistent support our team has delivered for nearly seven decades."

Arcfield, through its heritage organizations, has supported the Navy's submarine-launched ballistic missile program for more than 68 years, almost the entirety of the program's 70-year existence. Work on the program will continue to be performed in Colorado, with additional work locations in Washington, D.C., New Mexico, Florida and Nebraska.

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a systems and digital engineering company, purpose-built to relentlessly protect the nation and its allies from today's national security threats. We have nearly 70 years of proven expertise and excel in space superiority, hypersonic defense and nuclear deterrence, digital transformation, and surface and undersea warfare domains. Our solution areas include space mission engineering, atmospheric science, digital engineering, mission assurance, and advances in modeling and simulation that together with our enterprise-wide adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, lead to better systems and timely, reliable decision-making.

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 18 North American offices, Arcfield employs 2,200 engineers, scientists, analysts, IT specialists and other professionals. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield