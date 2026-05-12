STC launches DE Academy™ to advance model-based systems engineering workforce development

DE Academy addresses critical gaps in traditional training approaches by providing a web-based platform that is accessible 24/7. With an interactive learning ecosystem, engineers can progress at their own pace through structured modules that break complex MBSE concepts into manageable segments. The self-paced, on-demand approach of DE Academy allows engineers to fit training in around program demands and eliminates the productivity disruption of traditional classroom instruction.

"The shift to digital engineering and MBSE requires more than new tools," said Kennet Kuruvilla, head of STC. "It requires practitioners who know how to apply proven methods on real programs to improve clarity, strengthen execution and help programs move forward with confidence. The DE Academy gives teams flexible, practical training they can use immediately."

The platform's robust course catalog provides a wide breadth of offerings, including courses on applied MBSE methodologies, SysML v1 and v2, and accredited preparation courses for the OMG Certified Systems Modeling Professional certification.

The DE Academy is designed to support a range of learners, from engineers building foundational skills to experienced practitioners and leaders guiding broader digital engineering adoption across programs and enterprises.

"We built the DE Academy based on decades of hands-on experience implementing MBSE on the most complex programs in the world," said Dan Reineke, president of Arcfield's Enterprise Digital and Global Engineering sector. "This isn't passive video content, it's an interactive learning ecosystem designed to enable organizations to accelerate digital transformation and increase productivity."

For more information about the DE Academy, please visit academy.arcfield.com.

About STC, an Arcfield Company

STC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, was founded to do systems engineering differently. As an industry-leading solutions provider in digital engineering and model-based systems engineering (MBSE), the company delivers MBSE-as-a-Service, integrated digital engineering environment deployments, training and consulting to both commercial and public sector customers. Every day, STC's team of expert engineers unleashes the power of digital engineering to navigate complexity, increase understanding and inform decision-making. Learn more at stc.arcfield.com.

SOURCE Arcfield