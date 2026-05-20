Arcfield awarded $75M follow-on contract to continue work on the U.S. Navy Combat Control Systems Program

Award ensures delivery of cutting-edge capabilities in undersea warfare operations.

CHANTILLY, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government services and mission support provider, announced today that it has been awarded a $75 million follow-on contract from the U.S. Navy Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to continue its support on the Code 25 Combat Control Systems (CCS) program. The contract, which has a five-year period of performance, was awarded to Rite-Solutions, which was acquired by Arcfield in December 2025. Work will be performed on-site at NUWC in Newport, Rhode Island, and at Arcfield's office in Middletown, Rhode Island.

The CCS program was established to provide full-spectrum systems engineering, development, implementation, and sustainment of both new construction and in-service submarine CCSs. Under this contract, Arcfield will continue to deliver a comprehensive suite of engineering and technical services including advanced model-based systems engineering, hardware and software development, cybersecurity, and systems integration and testing.

"Our consistent performance and ability to drive continuous advancement have solidified Arcfield's reputation as an innovative and dependable mission partner," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Arcfield. "With the addition of Rite-Solutions' exceptional talent to our team, we are expanding our ability to deliver sophisticated solutions across all operational domains, and we are proud to play a key role in shaping the Navy's next-generation submarine combat control systems."

The CCS program includes the Navy's next-generation submarine combat control system, known as AN/BYG-1. Arcfield's work on the program will include advanced development, hardware and software engineering, traditional and model-based systems engineering, system integration and testing, as well as fleet, lab and other services to support AN/BYG-1 modernization and construction.

"This contract demonstrates the unrivaled technical depth of our team and reinforces the exceptional support we have delivered to Code 25 over the past eight years," said Dan Reineke, president of Arcfield's Enterprise Digital and Global Engineering sector. "Our fleet-experienced submariners and highly skilled engineers combine their operational insight with advanced digital engineering capabilities to accelerate the modernization of undersea combat systems and equip the Navy with resilient, future-ready technologies."

This award marks the first major undersea warfare win for Arcfield since the company's acquisition of Rite-Solutions last year. It was originally awarded to Rite-Solutions in 2018.

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a systems and digital engineering company, purpose-built to relentlessly protect the nation and its allies from today's national security threats. We have nearly 70 years of proven expertise and excel in space superiority, hypersonic defense and nuclear deterrence, digital transformation, and surface and undersea warfare domains. Our solution areas include space mission engineering, atmospheric science, digital engineering, mission assurance, and advances in modeling and simulation that together with our enterprise-wide adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, lead to better systems and timely, reliable decision-making.

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 18 North American offices, Arcfield employs 2,200 engineers, scientists, analysts, IT specialists and other professionals. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield