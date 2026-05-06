Strategic Technology Consulting to Deliver Advanced Model-Based Systems Engineering for Department of War Maritime System

CHANTILLY, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Strategic Technology Consulting (STC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, announced today that it has been awarded a subcontract from Oceaneering International (OII) to support its work on the design, build, test and delivery of a maritime system for the U.S. Department of War (DOW). This award builds on three years of partnership with Oceaneering, leveraging STC's extensive expertise in digital engineering to help reduce program risk and accelerate the delivery of a fully integrated and operational capability to the DOW.

Under this award, STC will apply proven model-based systems engineering (MBSE) methods across the program lifecycle to optimize design, streamline integration processes, and enhance decision-making. Specifically, the team will support the configuration management of requirements within the system model, refine system architecture, and conduct specialized engineering analyses. Additionally, STC will extend the digital engineering ecosystem within secure, restricted environments, ensuring seamless integration and increased efficiency across the entire system development process.

"This award underscores the strategic value that digital engineering and MBSE bring to complex defense programs," said Kennet Kuruvilla, head of STC. "Our team's commitment to excellence has positioned us as a force multiplier for our customers and partners, helping deliver integrated, high-capability systems for national security missions."

As of January 2026, STC has led its Oceaneering teammates through the discovery and development of 398 system use cases applying MBSE, which included the development of detailed behavior, structure and requirements associated with each. In addition to helping uncover design gaps, this effort has been critical for conducting impact analysis, and foundational to meeting the operation and maintenance procedures of the end customer.

"We are extremely proud of the STC team for this win and are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with Oceaneering," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and CEO, Arcfield. "This award not only reinforces our role in delivering a technological advantage to defense customers but also reflects our significant contributions to accelerate the speed and enhance the quality and performance of critical defense systems."

STC was originally named to the Oceaneering team in 2023 to support the development of the digital engineering environment and provide MBSE training and expertise to the Oceaneering team. Since then, STC has supported Oceaneering through multiple competitive technical evaluation phases, culminating in Oceaneering's down-selection in early 2025.

About STC, an Arcfield Company

STC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, was founded to do systems engineering differently. As an industry-leading solutions provider in digital engineering and model-based systems engineering (MBSE), the company delivers MBSE-as-a-Service, integrated digital engineering environment deployments, training and consulting to both commercial and public sector customers. Every day, STC's team of expert engineers are unleashing the power of digital engineering to navigate complexity, increase understanding and inform decision-making. Learn more at stc.arcfield.com.

SOURCE Arcfield