Arcfield awarded more than $158M in classified systems engineering and integration work

News provided by

Arcfield

31 May, 2023, 10:20 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a U.S. government services and mission support provider, announced today that it was awarded multiple classified systems engineering and integration contracts to support U.S. government customers. Award notifications were delivered during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and have a collective value of more than $158 million.

This work includes the enterprise engineering, integration, and verification and validation of space and ground systems, infrastructure, and mission applications both in development and operation.

"Arcfield has been trusted to support some of our nation's most critical space-related and national security missions for more than six decades," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "We are honored to extend our long-standing relationship with the Intelligence Community as we work together to pioneer innovative systems and solutions through investments in digital engineering, high-fidelity satellite analysis and multi-cloud optimization." 

Arcfield provides adaptable solutions to customers across the defense, intelligence and federal civilian spectrum. As a leader in systems engineering and integration, Arcfield delivers: acquisition planning; model-based systems engineering; modeling, simulation and analysis; requirements engineering; strategic planning and development; systems architecture development; and independent verification and validation for government programs.

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full life cycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,300 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield

Also from this source

Arcfield receives ISO 9001 certification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.