Orion Space Solutions to operationalize IARPA system for space debris detection and tracking

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Space Solutions (Orion), a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, announced today a follow-on subcontract from Advanced Space to support Phase 2 of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Space Debris Identification and Tracking (SINTRA) program.

This two-year award builds upon the success of Phase 1, where the team made breakthrough discoveries in the study of ionospheric interactions induced by orbital debris. Phase 2 will further refine and operationalize these methods for detecting and characterizing untracked objects through measurements of the plasma wave environment.

"Orion has a long-standing legacy of advancing groundbreaking space science," said Gregg Burgess, president and general manager, Orion. "Our team's expertise in space domain awareness, plasma physics, and ionospheric modeling makes us uniquely positioned to deliver this cutting-edge solution for IARPA to further the state of the art in space traffic coordination and orbital debris mitigation."

The IARPA SINTRA program is among the first to address the critical need for detecting and tracking orbital debris objects smaller than 10 cm, which currently remain outside the persistent tracking capabilities of existing systems. In Phase 1, Orion conducted the first large-scale statistical study highlighting the relationship between space objects and ionospheric perturbations. Building on this foundation, Phase 2 will develop new tools to estimate the characteristics of previously untracked debris objects based on observations of plasma wave activity.

"This contract award highlights Arcfield's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "Through Orion, we're developing innovative capabilities that not only advance scientific understanding but deliver practical solutions as our government mission partners seek complete space domain awareness—an increasingly complex challenge."

The IARPA SINTRA program was first awarded in July of 2023 to investigate the interaction of orbital debris with the space environment to more effectively detect, track and characterize lethal, non-trackable orbital space debris. The Advanced Space performer team is one of a select few teams chosen for Phase 2 of the program.

About Orion Space Solutions, an Arcfield Company

Orion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcfield, was born from the vision to apply fundamental space physics knowledge to real-world problems. A leader in the small satellite industry, Orion leverages scientific and engineering expertise to develop unique solutions to address complex space-based challenges to turn science into data and data into knowledge. Visit orion.arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield