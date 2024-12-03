Arcfield to close the year with nearly $420K in charitable giving; announces partnerships with Susan G. Komen and the Boulder Crest Foundation and awards 20 community microgrants

The company has unveiled its community-giving microgrant program and announced corporate partnerships with Susan G. Komen and the Boulder Crest Foundation.

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, has announced that its charitable contributions for 2024 will total nearly $420,000. The company's robust corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which encompasses national partnerships, community microgrants and disaster relief efforts, reflects a steadfast commitment to driving meaningful change.

Arcfield's corporate giving focuses on three key areas: advancing STEM education, supporting veterans and military families, and fostering community health and resilience. In 2024, Arcfield forged partnerships and contributed to more than 10 organizations across the U.S. and Canada, including the Space Foundation, Hero Dogs and STEM for Her Day, providing critical resources in support of their various programs.

Among its most significant contributions, Arcfield has committed to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Susan G. Komen DMV Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk and formed a new partnership with the Boulder Crest Foundation. These six-figure contributions reflect Arcfield's dedication to improving health, resilience and well-being in the communities it serves.

"Arcfield's corporate giving program is built on the idea that change happens when we show up for communities—both near and far—in ways that truly matter," said Janet Brewer, chief people officer and executive sponsor of the program. "Whether it's partnering with national organizations tackling widespread challenges or empowering our employees to support causes close to home, our efforts are a reflection of the heart and values of our people. This year's achievements are a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together with purpose and compassion."

This year also saw the launch of Arcfield's Community Giving Microgrant Program, which empowers employees to nominate local grassroots organizations to receive funding. Designed to align the company's charitable efforts with the communities where its employees live and work, the program supported 20 organizations across the U.S. and Canada, including Food & Friends, LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, Little Shop of Physics and the Operator Relief Fund, among others. The program will continue to provide 20 microgrants, valued at $1,000 each, annually.

"Our new microgrant program goes beyond financial contributions—it's about strengthening the very fabric of our community," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "From inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders to honoring the sacrifices of military families and supporting community well-being, these efforts reflect our commitment to creating a meaningful and lasting impact beyond our mission services."

Arcfield's charitable giving program blends grassroots initiatives with national partnerships, creating a comprehensive approach to CSR. As the company looks to the future, it is committed to deepening its philanthropic efforts, expanding its reach and driving impactful change in the communities it serves. By fostering innovation, service and a culture of giving, Arcfield continues to set a high standard for how businesses can make a lasting difference.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,500 engineers, analysts, IT specialists and other professionals. The company has more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

SOURCE Arcfield