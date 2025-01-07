Arcfield Unveils PuriFile v10: Advanced Cybersecurity Solution for Exfiltration and Infiltration Protection

The updated network security solution will support U.S. intelligence, defense, civilian, and state and local agencies as they combat advanced cyber threats.

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, announced the launch of PuriFile® v10—an advanced network protection solution designed to meet evolving federal cybersecurity mandates. PuriFile v10 is the latest iteration of the solution already trusted by federal civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies for secure cross-domain information sharing. PuriFile offers powerful protection against threat actors through enhanced detection and neutralization of malware, ransomware, and other malicious data types embedded in complex file types like O365, PDF, Open Office and image files.

"In the face of today's adversaries, the question is no longer if a data breach will be attempted—it's when," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "Cyber threats are evolving at a rapid pace, but with the new capabilities found in PuriFile v10, our government customers and industry partners are able to thwart adversarial attacks and prevent sensitive data from falling into the wrong hands."

As federal, state and local agencies and their private sector partners face rising cybersecurity mandates—such as the National Security Agency's "Raise the Bar" initiative and the shift to zero-trust architectures—PuriFile v10 strengthens defenses without disrupting operations, making it an indispensable tool for protecting classified data and ensuring mission continuity.

"We designed PuriFile v10 to offer unparalleled protection for organizations' sensitive networks, shielding them from the malware and ransomware that could paralyze their operations," said John Meyer, vice president and GM of Arcfield Software Ventures. "This release of PuriFile is even more capable of blocking malicious zero-day threats that often evade detection and is stronger still when integrated with third-party antivirus software typically already in place."

PuriFile v10 introduces a host of new features, including specialized Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for more accurate detection of sensitive information in images, Apache Daffodil support for management of custom file types, and one-step processing for faster, more efficient threat filtering. These upgrades enable organizations to continuously search for internal and external cyber threats, delivering unmatched protection for classified and unclassified networks.

For more information about PuriFile v10, please visit arcfield.com/purifile .

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,500 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals. The company has more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

