Arcfield's Orion Space Solutions secures $24M award to deliver advanced space-based sensors for proprietary customer

CHANTILLY, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield today announced that its subsidiary, Orion Space Solutions (Orion), a leader in advanced space-based sensing technologies, has been awarded initial contracts valued at more than $24 million to deliver more than 25 state-of-the-art payloads for a proprietary space customer. The work includes design, manufacturing, testing, and calibration of mission-specific instrumentation over a multi-year period. These awards have a total potential contract value of over $100M as batch deliveries are completed.

"Orion's high-performance payloads are at the heart of the future of space-based intelligence," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and CEO, Arcfield. "This effort reinforces Arcfield's role as a leading hardware provider for novel commercial and defense space initiatives."

The Orion payloads will enable unprecedented space-based environmental monitoring (SBEM) capabilities and are the result of decades of Orion heritage in these technological areas.

"Collaborating with our partner on this mission underscores Orion's commitment to delivering game-changing innovations in space-based environmental monitoring," said Gregg Burgess, president and general manager, Orion. "With these payloads, we are leveraging decades of advanced sensor development to support space-based intelligence and next-generation satellite systems."

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a science and engineering company, purpose-built to relentlessly protect the nation and its allies from today's national security threats. We have nearly 70 years of demonstrated experience supporting missions in space superiority, hypersonic defense and nuclear deterrence, digital transformation, and undersea and surface warfare. Our solution areas include space mission engineering, atmospheric science, digital engineering, mission assurance, and advances in modeling and simulation that together with our enterprise-wide adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning lead to effective and efficient mission success.

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 18 North American offices, Arcfield employs 2,200 engineers, scientists, analysts, IT specialists and other professionals. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

