Arch Amenities Group Appoints Davey Friedman as Vice President, Real Estate and Business Development

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, has announced the appointment of Davey Friedman as vice president of real estate and business development.

Friedman, a seasoned sales leader with more than 10 years of experience in commercial real estate, will be responsible for growing the company's services in the West.

Davey Friedman, Vice President of Real Estate and Business Development, Arch Amenities Group

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said Friedman's extensive business development experience working for global organizations will play a pivotal role in Arch's continued growth.

"Davey specializes in building high-performance sales organizations from the ground up and driving significant revenues," Goldstein said. "He is a highly motivated and accomplished sales leader whose proven track record dovetails with Arch's momentum and growth trajectory in amenities management and consulting."

Prior to Arch, Friedman was a real estate broker and manager of a family real estate office. Earlier in his career, he was WeWork's first salesperson in the West and held roles of increasing responsibility leading to head of sales for the western U.S. and Canada.

Friedman earned a Master of Real Estate Development + Design at the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Arts degree in Middle Eastern studies at Tel Aviv University, Israel, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history at Whitman College, Washington. Friedman's appointment follows Arch's recent acquisition of four wellness businesses: Hutchinson Consulting, Innovative Spa Management, Privai and Spa Space.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

