Arch Amenities Group Appoints Todd Ertel as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of amenity management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, including spas, fitness centers, meetings and events spaces, pools and private clubs, today announced the appointment of Todd Ertel as chief financial officer.

A senior finance professional with 25 years' experience in financial planning, operations and business development, Ertel will lead the accounting, finance and strategic mergers and acquisitions functions for Arch. He also will oversee all legal affairs for the company and collaborate with the senior leadership team on long-term strategic planning.

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said Ertel's extensive experience in both finance and operations in global organizations will support the next phase of the company's growth.

"Todd has a proven track record in driving meaningful financial returns, raising capital, launching and managing businesses, overseeing acquisitions and successfully building and mentoring finance teams," Goldstein said. "Arch will benefit from his leadership as we continue to grow our business and meet the increasing demand for wellness and amenities services in commercial and residential spaces."

Arch Amenities Group recently announced its acquisition of three wellness businesses – Innovative Spa Management (ISM), Privai and Spa Space – which expanded its network of spa clients to over 70 while providing a technology platform to manage the company's 260 other wellness, recreation and amenities spaces.

Ertel formerly was chief financial officer at Alfred, a leading residential technology platform that provides software and property management services to the multifamily real estate industry. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer for Club Quarters, a hotel company based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ertel also previously served as vice president of finance at Marriott International, where he led the financial integration of newly acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and was responsible for financial oversight of the brand, global marketing, partnerships and digital organizations.

Earlier in his career, Ertel was director of finance at Starwood Hotels & Resorts; startups including Gifts that Give, a social commerce and giving site; and Premier Health Partners, the UK's largest maternity network, which he cofounded. He also spent 10 years at Deloitte in Chicago, Oslo and London.

Ertel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance at the University of South Carolina, Aiken, and a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

