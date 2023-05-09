Arch Amenities Group Introduces Wage Insights(sm), a Tool that Provides Salary and Wage Benchmarking Data for Hotels and Wellness Centers

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service, global provider of wellness, amenity management and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, private clubs and pools, today announced the launch of its proprietary survey and salary benchmarking tool, Wage Insightssm.

Wage Insights obtains and leverages data across the hospitality and wellness sectors to enable hotels and wellness centers to better formulate their employee compensation and growth strategies.

Barry Goldstein, Arch Amenities Group chief executive officer, called the Wage Insights survey and reporting tools "some of the most defined and confident ways companies can inform their hiring strategies and react quickly to today's dynamic labor market using current market data that is both internally equitable and externally competitive."

Wage Insights surveys are conducted, certified and interpreted by secure, third-party partners to capture and collate national, regional and state-level data from across the hospitality and wellness industries. All subscribers, from C-suite leaders to general managers, can select from several tiers of subscription-based continual reports or choose individual reports via one-time downloads.

Wage Insights reports include comprehensive visual tools to support the budgeting and forecasting process. Reports are generated as spreadsheets and data fields in PDF format, providing wage benchmarking information specific to job type, category and location.

Goldstein credited Michael G. Tompkins, managing director of Hutchinson: An Arch Company, with conceiving the benchmarking survey and insights tool. "With fast-changing economic shifts and the post-pandemic hiring climate, the ability to leverage hyper-current survey data to benchmark salaries and wages is a game-changer for businesses looking to maximize efficiencies for growth," Goldstein said.

Tompkins added that as demand for wellness services and amenities increases, "we know that more informed recruiting practices lead to better talent acquisition and propel business forward," adding: "The Wage Insights benchmarking tool helps employers zero in on hiring the best talent in the market, ultimately leading to longer-lasting, more engaged teams."

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and pools. Arch provides preopening and sustaining strategy and support for leading wellness and amenity spaces in the United States and across the globe. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

