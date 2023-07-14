ARCH Venture Partners Announces Appointment of Kent Rogers as Venture Partner

CHICAGO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners, one of the world's leading early-stage technology venture firms, today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Kent Rogers as Venture Partner.

"Kent brings a long history of creating commercialization strategies to assist ARCH portfolio companies, and we are extremely pleased to have him join the team," said ARCH Managing Director Paul Berns. "ARCH is committed to building innovative companies that impact and improve human health. A critical element in their success is being able to tap deep bench strength in corporate development expertise. Kent's experience in building life sciences companies will be crucial to our efforts."

"I feel privileged to be joining ARCH Venture Partners and look forward to working with proven industry veterans who have successfully driven disruptive innovation through sound investment strategies that back great science and partner with talented leadership to bring cutting-edge discoveries to market," said Rogers.

Rogers has more than 30 years of experience in product commercialization, supply chain logistics, pricing, market access, reimbursement and growth strategies across top-tier pharmaceutical firms and emerging biotech companies.

Most recently, he was the Chief Commercial Officer of EQRx, a disruptive business model in the oncology and immunology space, where he led the pre-commercialization strategy for all pipeline assets as well served as a Middle Eastern partner. Prior to EQRx, Rogers was the Chief Industry Relations Officer for OptumRx, United Health Group's PBM, and was responsible for $40 billion in annual rebate agreements and $16 billion in annual procurement strategies for the specialty pharmacy and infusion operation. While at OptumRx, he also led the buildout of the first formulary contracting function outside the U.S. in Dublin, Ireland.

Before joining OptumRx, Rogers was a Principal in supply chain consulting with Blue Fin Group, led the global market access team at Acorda Therapeutics and held various leadership roles in sales and market access at Schering-Plough and Merck. Having worked on "both sides of the desk" throughout his career, Rogers is focused on the need for a more collaborative approach across the healthcare ecosystem to solve the challenges of patient access to innovative medicine.

He holds a B.S. in Business Management from Indiana University and an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta School of Business.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners creates and invests in groundbreaking life science and technology companies. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

