ALMA, Ark., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is every archery target safe for crossbows? A HelloNation article featuring Archery Expert Tanner Morrell of Alma answers this question directly and explains why choosing the right crossbow targets matters for both safety and performance. The article highlights the risks of assuming any standard archery target can handle crossbow bolts, while providing practical advice on selecting equipment built for the higher speed and energy of modern crossbows.

Tanner Morrell, Vice President Speed Speed

The article makes clear that the crossbow bolt speed, FPS, is significantly higher than that of traditional arrows. This difference means regular archery targets often cannot withstand the pressure, leading to target damage from crossbows and shortened equipment lifespan. By focusing on matching crossbow output to properly rated targets, archers can avoid costly mistakes and ensure safe shooting conditions.

Morrell explains that one of the most important crossbow safety tips is to check product specifications before buying. Targets designed for crossbows will display ratings for both crossbow bolt speed, FPS, and crossbow energy, Joules. These numbers help archers compare the force of their crossbow with the durability of the target. Without this match, archers risk deep crossbow bolt penetration, pass-through shots, or internal breakdown of the target.

According to the HelloNation article, a durable crossbow target is built with a denser core, reinforced materials, and a shell designed to withstand repeated high-velocity impacts. These features prevent target damage from crossbows and make bolt removal from a crossbow target easier. Regular archery targets without these reinforcements may fail quickly, creating both safety hazards and unnecessary expenses for the archer.

Archery Expert Tanner Morrell also emphasizes that crossbow-rated targets not only protect the shooter but also preserve the bolts themselves. Without the correct target, bolts may bend or splinter from improper stops. Choosing an archery target for crossbows rated for the right energy levels keeps gear intact while improving the overall shooting experience.

The HelloNation article points out that many archers underestimate how much crossbow bolt penetration can occur on standard targets. This oversight often results in bolts becoming stuck too deeply or passing completely through the material. A properly designed, durable crossbow target avoids these problems by absorbing the energy while still allowing manageable bolt removal from a crossbow target.

Checking both FPS and Joules ratings is essential before making a purchase. Crossbow bolt speed FPS gives a measure of how fast the projectile travels, while crossbow energy Joules shows how much force the target must withstand. Crossbow-rated targets include both specifications so archers can make informed decisions. These ratings ensure that the target can endure repeated use without collapse or excessive wear.

The HelloNation piece stresses that assuming all targets are safe for crossbows is one of the most common and costly errors archers make. Buying the wrong type can result in target damage from crossbows, shortened lifespan of bolts, and even unsafe shooting situations. Crossbow safety tips from experts like Tanner Morrell help prevent these mistakes by reminding archers to always check the specifications and ratings.

For archers seeking long-term use and reliability, the article highlights the importance of investing in crossbow-rated targets. A durable crossbow target designed for high-speed impacts not only improves safety but also enhances practice sessions by providing consistent performance. These features make the difference between frustration and confidence at the range.

In addition to specifications, Morrell recommends consulting product guides and experienced archers for advice. This ensures that new shooters understand how to align their crossbow's power with an archery target for crossbows that can handle the demands. Following these steps supports safe and enjoyable shooting while protecting both equipment and practice areas.

By reinforcing the need for proper matches between crossbows and targets, HelloNation delivers practical information to the archery community. From preventing excessive crossbow bolt penetration to ensuring easy bolt removal from a crossbow target, the advice shared in the article makes crossbow safety tips accessible to everyone, from beginners to experienced hunters.

The full article, titled "Not All Targets Are Made Equal: Choosing the Right Target for Crossbows", is available here. Archery Expert Tanner Morrell of Morrell Manufacturing in Alma shares valuable knowledge through HelloNation that helps archers protect their gear, their safety, and their overall shooting experience.

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SOURCE HelloNation