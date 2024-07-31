ARCHIPELAGO INTERNATIONAL AND NOVAL PROPERTIES SIGN SIX MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move, Archipelago International, the largest privately-owned hotel management group in Southeast Asia, has joined forces with Noval Properties, a premier real estate developer in the Dominican Republic. This strategic alliance, formed in November 2023, is proud to announce the signing of six comprehensive management agreements that will see the introduction of Archipelago International's esteemed brands and innovative property management solutions to the Dominican Republic's flourishing hospitality and real estate markets.

Harbor Bay by Aston at Cap Cana Marina

This collaboration is set to revolutionize the hospitality landscape in Punta Cana, featuring projects that include in Bavaro: Reserva Real by Harper, with 187 units. In Cap Cana Marina, Harbor Bay by Aston with 186 units and Juanillo Hills by Aston near Juanillo Beach with 60 units. In Cana Bay, Poseidonia by Aston with 1,319 units, Coral Cove by Aston with 72 units, and Riviera Bay by Aston with 110 units.

"As Southeast Asia's largest privately owned hotel management group we have vast experience of branding, operating and commercializing projects like the ones signed today. In addition, by using our proprietary operating systems and technology, we ensure that the customer journey is seamless from booking to checkout and that all of our properties benefit from our global distribution, connectivity and revenue management capabilities." said José Luis Leonardo, Vice President Americas, Archipelago International.

Commenting further Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago International said, "We are honored to be partnering with the fantastic team at Noval Properties on such unparalleled and ambitious projects. This partnership is a testament to the synergy between our companies and the shared vision we hold for redefining hospitality standards. Noval Properties, with its impressive track record, quickly grasped the benefits of partnering with us, highlighting the strength of collaborative innovation. Archipelago International is experiencing rapid growth in the Americas region, especially in the Dominican Republic and Mexico, driven by our unique approach to providing owners, developers and investors with proven innovative branding and operational solutions for their hospitality assets. Our renowned Asian hospitality standards, leading technology solutions and flexibility as an independent company distinguish us in the marketplace and sets us apart from the competition."

Cesar Latrilla, CEO of Noval Properties, reflects on the company's 20-year legacy in the Dominican Republic, noting its significant impact on the economic, touristic, and social well-being of the region. Noval Properties is renowned for delivering memorable experiences and contributing to the Dominican Republic's development as a prime tourism and real estate destination.

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is the largest privately-owned hotel management group in Southeast Asia, with a portfolio exceeding 45,000 rooms across 200+ locations worldwide. With a burgeoning presence in the Americas, the group offers advanced hospitality and technology solutions across its 11 award-winning brands, catering to a range of market segments.

About Noval Properties

Noval Properties stands out as a leading real estate developer in the Dominican Republic, renowned for its excellence in the design, development, and management of premier residential, commercial, and hospitality assets. Strategic locations in top destinations have established it as a key player in the Caribbean real estate market.

For more information, please visit [Noval Properties](https://novalproperties.com) / @novalpropertiesrd

