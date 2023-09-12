Architect Financial Technologies Becomes Authorized Redistributor of CME Group Market Data

News provided by

Architect Financial Technologies Inc

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Derivatives trading technology platform licensed to distribute CME Group futures and options data to institutional clients

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in derivatives trading technology, today announced it has become a licensed redistributor of CME Group market data. The Company will now provide clients of its low-latency institutional trading platform access to live and historical data across the entire spectrum of CME Group futures and options products, including Equity Index, Agriculture, Metals, Foreign Exchange, Cryptocurrency, Interest Rates, and Energy markets.

As an authorized redistributor, Architect will provide CME Group data through low-latency APIs or the Company's advanced visualization suite, bolstering clients' algorithmic and discretionary trading capabilities across a wide range of derivatives products. Architect's trading technology platform includes microsecond-level OEMS/EMS/PMS solutions, live and historical market data normalization and distribution, a cross-platform desktop trading frontend, internal APIs for programmatic trading and portfolio management, and settlement and trade reconciliation APIs for exchange- and blockchain-based transactions, supporting firms that specialize in digital asset as well as traditional derivatives trading.

Brett Harrison, Founder and CEO of Architect, commented, "Our company looks forward to offering CME Group's comprehensive, trusted, market-leading datasets. CME Group exchanges set the industry standard for liquidity and breadth of products, and are critical for our institutional clients, whether they're trading in commodities, equities, or digital assets. As Architect continues to expand functionality across the entire derivatives trade life cycle, CME Group data will be vital to both our company's and our clients' operations."

About Architect:

Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. is an institutional trading technology provider for global futures, options, and digital asset markets.

To learn more about Architect, please visit https://architect.xyz.

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc

Also from this source

Architect Launches Institutional Trading Technology Suite for Derivatives and Digital Assets in Private Beta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.